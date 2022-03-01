Court confirms preventive detention of three officers in the Coral 5G Case

The National District Court of Appeal ratified the preventive detention of three officers charged with administrative corruption in the Coral 5G Case.

The Third Chamber of the National District Court of Appeals decided to maintain the preventive detention of General Juan Carlos Torres Robiou (FARD), Major José Manuel Rosario Pirón (PN) and Colonel (FARD) Yeudy Blandeamil Guzmán Alcántara.

Judges Pedro Sánchez Rivera, president; Daniel Julio Nolasco and July Tamariz decided to maintain the measure after rejecting the request of the defendants’ defenses and complying with the request of the Public Ministry.

The court of appeal dismissed the appeals by virtue of the fact that the circumstances that gave rise to the imposition of preventive detention as a coercive measure have not changed, which they described as suitable and proportional based on the complexity of the facts.

They also considered the probable cause that has provided reasonable evidence on the eventual involvement of the persons in the investigation process, as well as the nature of the accusations and the possible degree of harm to be compensated, in the case of actions that concern the general interest and public order. .

The team that represented the Public Ministry was also made up of Nancy Guerrero, María Melenciano, Miguel Collado and Emmanuel Ramírez.

On February 14, the court accepted the request made by the Public Ministry and ordered the merger of the files to hear it at the same hearing, which was postponed for this Monday, February 28, whose ruling was announced after 9 :30 at night.

Last December, the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of the National District imposed coercive measures on 13 linked by the Public Ministry to the administrative corruption network of the Coral 5G case and declared the process complex.

Preventive prison for 18 months was imposed on Generals Boanerges Reyes Batista (ARD) and Juan Carlos Torres Robiou (FARD), while in another hearing General Julio Camilo De los Santos Viola (FARD) received the same measure.

Due to his involvement in the case, the captain of the ship Franklin Antonio Mata Flores (ARD) is also serving preventive detention.

While under house arrest Colonel Miguel Ventura Pichardo (FARD), Esmeralda Ortega Polanco, César Félix Ramos Ovalle, First Lieutenant Jehohanan Lucía Rodríguez Jiménez, and Lieutenant Colonel Erasmo Roger Pérez Núñez.

Colonel Carlos Augusto Lantigua Cruz and Lieutenant Colonel Kelman Santana Martínez (ERD) were required to present themselves periodically and were prevented from leaving the country.

The court ordered that preventive detention be served at the Najayo Hombres Correction and Rehabilitation Center, in San Cristóbal province.

In the course of the investigations against the members of the corruption network, the Public Ministry has managed to obtain different documents from banks, property titles, real estate that has been seized and other evidence.

The corruption network dismantled with the Coral and Coral 5G operations moved at least 4,500 million pesos, the Public Ministry has established in the course of the investigations.

The Public Ministry has provided almost 100 witnesses and has presented more than 15,000 pages of irrefutable evidence against those involved in the case.

Some 125 properties have been seized by military officers during the investigations.

camacho

“We build processes with scientific rigor; we build processes with the highest quality standards, and these processes are capable of withstanding any attack from any of the defenses,” said the head of the Specialized Prosecution Office for Administrative Corruption (Pepca) Wilson Camacho after the measure.

He maintained that in this appeal the defense of the accused did not present to the court any reason to vary the pre-trial detention. “No reason was presented that was sufficient for the court to annul the decision that met this measure of coercion.”

He emphasized that “it was a decision, even quite broad in which the judge detailed the individual reasons why the coercive measures were imposed; a correct decision and consequently the court decided in that direction and it is a decision that, in our opinion, is in accordance with the law.”