Court dismisses the lawsuit seeking the dismissal of Elizabeth Torres as delegate for statehood

Accepting that this is a political issue in which he should not intervene, the judge of the Court of First Instance of San Juan, Anthony Cuevasdismissed today, Friday, the Justice Department’s lawsuit against Elizabeth Torreswhich sought his dismissal as delegate for statehood assigned to lobby the federal House of Representatives.

“The action presented deals with a political issue in which the courts should not interfere”sentenced Judge Cuevas, when responding to the dismissal motion presented, at the initial hearing of the case, by Torres’ lawyer, Michael Corona.

Furthermore, Cuevas considered that it would be an unconstitutional act for the court to decide to dismiss Torres.

Although Law 167 of December 30, 2020 empowered the Secretary of Justice to go to the Court of First Instance to request the dismissal of a delegate who fails to fulfill his duties, Judge Cuevas stated that if he did so “we would be assuming powers that the Constitution It has not been delegated to the Judiciary”.

“The Constitution is clear that the execution of laws is a function totally delegated to the Executive Branch. Therefore, the courts are not the forums to dismiss employees, whether elected or not, except for matters of suspension from the practice of law of those who violate the Canons of Ethics,” Judge Cuevas added.

As permitted by law, The extraordinary appeal to demand the dismissal of Torres was presented by the Secretary of Justice, Domingo Emanuelli, who has alleged that Torres has failed in recent months with his responsibilities to lobby in favor of statehood. He has even questioned her for not submitting his most recent report to the governor in writing. Peter Pierluisi.

“His actions and demonstrations show that he has not been exercising the functions as required by said statute and in compliance with the mandate of the voters,” the official commented at the time.

However, since he presided over the hearing against Torres, on April 11, the judge made it clear that the law that gave way to Torres’ election does not establish clear parameters of how she would fail to comply with the mandate to advance statehood for the island. .

“…Whether constitutional or non-constitutional elected positions, the Judiciary only intervenes in review or when the process was carried out contrary to law. The function of carrying out the execution of the laws passed by the Legislative Assembly belongs to the Executive Branch. Not only that, but decisions on public policy are made by the political powers, that is, those elected by the people. The courts do not intervene in these decisions, since they are of a political nature.”, Judge Cuevas indicated in his sentence.

When announcing the judicial appeal, Secretary Emanuelli stressed that Law 167 of December 30, 2020 gives him the power to evaluate the performance of these officials. “It’s taking steps (in favor of statehood), not getting it,” Emanuelli stressed then.

The effort to remove Torres has the support of Governor Pierluisi and the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), whose budget pays the $90,000 annual salary and up to $30,000 in reimbursements, to which five of the Governors have access. six elected officials to lobby for statehood.

But, the resident commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, vice president of the PNP, ruled out passing judgment on the Pierluisi government’s efforts to remove Torres. “That is the governor’s public policy,” said Commissioner González, answering questions Thursday from The new day.

Commissioner González also did not want to pass judgment on whether Torres fulfills the tasks of the position she has held since last July. “That’s up to the governor,” she added.

The law obliges the six delegates – Torres, former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, former Senator Melinda Romero Donnelly, former Secretary of Correction Zoraida Buxó, former Mayor of Ponce María “Mayita” Meléndez and former Guaynabo Municipal Assemblyman Roberto Lefranc Fortuño – to defend , under oath, the result of the “yes” or “no” statehood referendum on November 3 of that year, in which statehood obtained 52.5% of the votes.

Elected in the vote with the lowest turnout in the history of Puerto Rico (3.92%) last May, the law also requires them to “work actively, full time, during the term of office to achieve that end.” They have to report to the governor every 90 days. The PRFAA guidelines do not limit private income, although they have been subject to the Government Ethics Act.

Rosselló Nevares, who resigned from the governorship in the summer of 2019 amid gigantic protests over cases of corruption in his government and his participation in a chat in which he mocked large sectors of Puerto Rico, is the only one who does not earn a salary or ask for reimbursements, as he continues to work in the private sector.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the access of these delegates to members of Congress – which is the same as that of any other citizen – has been limited to previous appointments, after which they have to leave the buildings of the Lower House and the Senate.

At this time, the leader of the Democratic majority of the United States House of Representatives, Steny Hoyer (Maryland), is negotiating with the main co-sponsors of the federal projects on the political status of Puerto Rico a potential consensus project, which could promote a plebiscite between statehood, independence and free association.