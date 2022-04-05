Court imposes preventive detention on seven involved in the FM case and declares the case complex

Santo Domingo, DR

The judge of the Permanent Attention Court of Santo Domingo Oeste, Cecilia Toribio, imposed preventive detention between three and six months to the seven implicated in the FM case.

The magistrate ordered that three of the defendants must serve prison in the Rafey Men-Women jail in Santiago and four in Najayo Men-Women, while declaring the case complex.

At the hearing, the head of the Specialized Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Attorney, Ramona Nova had asked the court to order preventive detention against the defendants and declare the complex case.

Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada was sent to prison (alleged ringleader), Anabel Altagracia Sánchez Santana and Juan Isidro Pérez de la Rosa, for a period of three months in preventive detention.

Meanwhile, Rolando Miguel Reyes Javier, Dyna Madison Noguera Polanco, Ramluis Mejía Azcona and the former deputy of the National District, Gladis Sofia Azcona de la Cruz , They must serve three months in preventive detention.

All were arrested during raids carried out in SantiagoSanto Domingo and Punta Cana, after being linked to a network of scams through telephone calls to dozens of American pensioners.