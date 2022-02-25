Court joins the files of Yunior Ramírez and Omsa with that of Argenis Contreras

The Second Collegiate Court of the National District decided to merge the file of Argenis Contreras with the others involved in the death of the professor and lawyer Yuniol Ramírez, which occurred on October 12, 2017, and those accused of alleged acts of corruption in the Metropolitan Office of Security Services. Buses (OMSA).

The court, presided over by Judge Clarivel Nivar Arias, made the decision by accepting a request made by prosecutor Mirna Ortiz, Litigation Coordinator of the Specialized Prosecutor for Administrative Corruption (PEPCA).

The court understood that since it is the same accusation, of the same facts, it was appropriate to unify the accusatory file of Contreras, who is imprisoned in the San Pedro de Macorís prison.

Plutarco Jaquez, the accused’s lawyer, did not object to the merger of the case.

At a time when the court called the Public Ministry to present a formal accusation, the lawyer representing the accused Lilian Francisca Suárez Jáquez requested a postponement so that her main lawyer, who was out of the country, could be present.

Given this request, the Public Ministry asked the court to reject the request for remission for these purposes, but that the hearing be postponed in order to summon the victim’s next of kin for the next hearing.

The court, after failing that petition, postponed the hearing of the merits of the trial for March 29 at 9:00 in the morning for the purposes of the appearance of the relatives and the victim and granted a period of 3 days to the lawyer of the accused Suárez Jáquez to justify the reason for her absence and, if not, to order her abandonment.

In addition to Contreras and Suárez Jáquez, Messrs. Jorge Luis Abreu Fabián (El Taxiista), José Antonio Mercado (El Grande), Víctor Elizander Ravelo Campos (El Herrero) and Heidy Carolina Peña, appear as defendants in the complicity and murder of Yunior Ramírez. wife of Argenis Contreras.

While for alleged acts of corruption, the former director of Omsa, Manuel Ricas, and the former financial director of that entity, Faustino Rosario Díaz, appear as defendants.

On October 12, 2017, the body of the lawyer was found with a chain around his neck tied to a block inside a stream in Manoguayabo, Santo Domingo Oeste. The lawyer was last seen at the UASD around 1:00 in the afternoon.