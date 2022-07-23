Court notes Alicante | Medicine is once again crowned as the degree with the highest cut-off mark of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche

The two universities of the province have published this Friday the lists of those admitted for the next academic year. In the case of Miguel Hernandez University (HMU) the degree with the highest cut-off grade is once again Medicine, with 13.43, which is also the degree with the highest grade in the province. They are followed by Biotechnology, with 12,224; Pharmacy, with 11,974; Physiotherapy, with 11,624; and the Double Degree in Journalism and Audiovisual Communication with 11,028.

The UMH opens its headquarters in the heart of Elche

The Miguel Hernandez University (UMH) de Elche has received nearly 14,500 pre-registration requests for the 2,420 places it offers for official Bachelor’s degrees in the 2022/23 academic year. With these data, the UMH has covered in the first pre-registration phase all the places offered in all the degree titles that it offers.

Miguel Hernández is the university with the most passes in the selectivity repechage and with the highest average grade

According to pre-registration data, 100% of the 2,420 places offeredthe same as the previous course, are already awarded in this phase. Depending on the movements of the waiting lists and the consolidation of the people admitted, an extraordinary period of direct enrollment in some degree may open before the end of this month, as pointed out by the academic institution.

For formalize enrollmentnew students admitted to the different studies taught by the UMH will be able to enroll from today until July 20 on the website http://futuroestudiante.umh.es, through the self-registration application.





University of Alicante

The University of Alicante It has also published this Friday its lists of admitted and the court grades by grades. In this case, the Double Degree in International Relations and Law is the degree with the highest cut-off mark at the University of Alicante, specifically 12,942 and a waiting list of 207 students.

The UMH brings together the 50 brightest pre-university students to satisfy their concerns

After this, the following two positions are occupied by the degrees in Mathematics and Physics that, despite having increased this year the offer of each degree by 20 places, they maintain cut-off marks at 12,534 and 12,494, respectively. Also with cut-off marks above 12, are the degrees in Nursing, Biomedical Engineering and International Relations with cut-off marks of 12.467, 12.43 and 12.092, respectively.