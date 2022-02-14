Court of Appeal, from Bologna-Inter to Udinese-Atalanta: OFFICIAL verdicts

The FIGC Court of Appeal ruled on the Bologna-Inter, Udinese-Salernitana and Udinese-Atalanta matches: the official verdicts

Just a draw for theInter against the Naples. The troop of Inzaghi managed to recover the initial disadvantage at Maradona with the goal of Dzeko, but not to overturn the result and win the three points. Due to the success of the Milan to the detriment of Sampdoria, the ‘Beloved’ momentarily slipped to second place in the standings. However, the distance from the cousins ​​is one point and the situation remains fairly calm.

Also because the Nerazzurri have a wild card on their hands, that is the match that never took place at Bologna. Although the rossoblùs had been blocked byAusl due to a large number of positives al Covid in the squad, Inter – who had regularly presented themselves at the Dall’Ara – decided to appeal and ask for the victory at the table. This afternoon a hearing was held in front of the FIGC Sports Court of Appeal and the topic discussed was the 0-3 in favor of the troop Inzaghi.

Court of Appeal, OFFICIAL: Bologna-Inter and Udinese-Salernitana are replayed

The Lombards took hold of the recent case of Udinese-Salernitanain which the Sports Judge from the League he had ordered the knockout at the table and a penalty point for the grenade, following the finding of negligence in the pre-game by the Campania region. The response has arrived official of the Court of Appeal: it was decided to reject Inter’s complaint, therefore the challenge with the Emilians we will play. The same goes for Salernitana, to which the complaint was accepted and consequently the measures mentioned above were removed. Therefore, the match against Udinese will also have to be recovered.

The new final dates for both challenges will soon be established. Confirmed, however, the 2-6 of theAtalanta away against the Friulians. Therefore, the appeal of the Juventus club, which wanted to repeat the match judged incorrect due to the many absences due to the virus, was still rejected.