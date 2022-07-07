Court of Appeals Rules in Favor of ICE Deportation Priorities | Univision Immigration News
A panel of judges from the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the deportation priorities of the Joe Biden administration, allowing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to focus on aliens who have committed serious crimes and who constitute a threat to the public, national and border security of the United States.
The court decided that the federal guidance, announced in late September last year by the DHS, “can be implemented” on those people who pose the greatest risk to public safety.
But the order cannot be implemented until the decision of the Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit is known, to which the government turned after a ruling issued in June by a Federal District Court in southern Texas that suspended Biden’s priorities to Nacional level.
Biden’s priorities establish that people who have committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety” prevail to be expelled from the country.
The government’s guidance replaced priorities issued in January 2017 by former President Donald Trump, who put the 11 million in the deportation hotbed for simply remaining in the country without legal authorization.
The Texas court ordered the government to put them on hold after a lawsuit filed by the states of Texas and Louisiana, both also governed by Republicans.
In March, a federal judge in Ohio suspended Biden’s deportation policy following a lawsuit filed by Arizona, Ohio and Montana, who argued that its implementation would lead to increased crime and strain law enforcement resources.
The court ruled on that occasion that DHS did not have the authority to modify the laws of apprehension, detention and deportation of aliens approved by Congress. Therefore, the government’s deportation priorities, focused on dangerous aliens or those with serious criminal histories, are invalid.
Judge Michael J. Newman did not accept the explanations given by the DHS lawyers and granted the lawsuit to the plaintiff states, all three governed by Republicans, who argued that:
- The priorities were illegal because the executive changed immigration laws, something that only belongs to Congress. It can only be done within the framework of due legislative process; Y
- The priorities were capricious and arbitrary because the Executive did not take into account, nor did it consider the damage caused to the States by the presence of criminal aliens with a deportation order who were allowed to remain in the United States because they do not constitute an expulsion priority.
In mid-April, a three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a preliminary ruling overturning the Ohio court’s order, which had overturned the government’s deportation priorities.
Now, the same court ruled that the plaintiff states couldn’t prove the harm they claimed, and that the DHS guidance only instructs federal agents on how to enforce a law over which the federal government has considerable authority.
The DHS guidelines “do not impose any direct costs on states or threaten the loss of any federal funding,” Chief Circuit Judge Jeff Sutton wrote.
Disappointed Claimants
Emilee Cantrell, press secretary for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, said in a statement that the “court’s decision unfortunately allows President Biden to continue his dangerous immigration policies,” United Press reported.
“The border crisis is having devastating impacts in Montana and in states across the nation,” Cantrell said. “Attorney General Knudsen will continue to use every tool available to him to make the Biden administration do its job and protect the border,” he added.
Brittni Thomason, a spokeswoman for the Arizona attorney general’s office, said in a statement that the agency was “disappointed” with the decision.
Biden’s priorities remain suspended after the ruling of the federal court for the southern district of Texas, which on June 10 annulled them.
Federal Judge Drew Tipton ruled in favor of the plaintiffs (Texas and Louisiana), who allege that the DHS deportation policy announced in September violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).
“The Executive Branch can prioritize its resources. But it must do so within the limits set by Congress,” Tipton wrote. “Using the words ‘discretion’ and ‘prioritization,’ the Executive Branch claims the power to suspend statutory mandates. The law does not sanction this approach,” he added.
After a waiting period, on June 26 the government announced that it accepted the ruling and stopped applying the September memorandum, while appealing the decision before the Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.
The question that now arises is which ruling prevails. “Although the ruling of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals favors Biden, the government will have to wait for the ruling of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals,” says Alex Gálvez, an immigration attorney who practices in Los Angeles, California.
“The states that make up the 6th Circuit of Appeals may decide to follow the order of the Court, but at the national level the decision of the Texas court prevails,” he added. “In the case of Ohio, which belongs to the 6th Circuit, the decision of Texas is protected and prevails.
Gálvez also said that “the government will continue to battle in court to defend its deportation policy. He has already won one, now he awaits the ruling of the 5th Circuit. And when an inconsistency occurs, the case will then escalate to the Supreme Court of Justice.”
In addition, the decision issued by the 6th Circuit of Appeals “opens the doors, that in any case there are other demands in other circuits, we already have the ruling in favor of the government issued on Tuesday,” says José Guerrero, an immigration lawyer who practices in Miami, Fla.
“And in my opinion, there is a possibility that the 5th Circuit of Appeals will rule in favor of the government, taking into account the decision of the 6th Circuit,” he concluded.