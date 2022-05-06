Court of Grosseto readmits unvaccinated teacher class: “illegitimate exclusion”

The Court of Grosseto has readmitted an unvaccinated teacher into the classroom and for this redirected from the institute to work in the library, without being able to have contact with the pupils. The measure appeals to a ministerial circular that establishes for school staff the obligation of vaccination 90 days after recovery from Covid-19 to be able to work in contact with other people. However, this obligation is not provided for by the law, which prescribes the possibility of receiving the super green pass, and in the case of teachers to teach (at least until June 15), after contracting the virus and being healed, with a validity of 180 days, at the end of which the vaccination obligation is triggered. The judge therefore ruled the illegitimacy of the circular issued by the ministrybecause in contradiction with the ordinary law, allowing the teacher, in possession of the reinforced green pass, to return to teaching.

This is a forerunner case, which could unlock hundreds of similar situations in Italy, also in light of the legal weight of the ministerial circular, which cannot be cataloged as a source of law within the Italian legal system. It is a useful act for issuing operational instructions following the introduction of a new piece of legislation or the publication of a particularly significant sentence of the Constitutional Court. However, if a circular interprets a law in a way that differs from the original will of the legislator, it leads to illegitimacy.

[Di Salvatore Toscano]