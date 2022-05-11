Court of La Romana varies measure to Pascual Cabrera

A judge from the La Romana Office of Permanent Care varied this Monday the measure of coercion a Jesus Pascual Cabrera Ruizaccused of money laundering and drug trafficking.

Said measure consists of the payment of an economic guarantee of five million pesos, through an insurance company, affirms Cabrera Ruiz’s defense attorney, César Armando Sánchez.

He said, upon leaving the hearing, that after five years, which were fulfilled on the eighth of this month, of his client being deprived of liberty here in the Dominican Republic, plus a year that he was in Spain, the judge decided to vary his extent.

For his part, Julin Cabrera Ruiz, also a lawyer Cabrera Ruiz, explained that today justice in La Romana shone because the judge made a fair decision.

He commented that the process is not over yet, that they are going to go to the last consequences, because “the abusive way in which the Public Ministry maintained itself to have Jesús Pascual Cabrera Ruiz in prison says a lot.”

“We feel more than happy, rejoiced, because the freedom of Pascual Cabrera Ruiz has already been definitively obtained,” exteriorized.

Lawyers say he’s sick

Similarly, he revealed that the accused “is suffering from serious illnesses, both pressure and diabetes, that is, there is a somewhat delicate picture and we were able to establish that to the court and they valued this a little.”

He also cited that the court assessed the time that Pascual has in prison and the condition that his client does not present a flight risk.

He commented that they finished with that ordeal, but they will continue with the process until they determine that the person involved is not guilty of the accusation made against him. money laundering.

In 2021, judges of the Second Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeal of the National District ordered the release of Jesús Pascual Cabrera Ruiz, accused of directing a network of hired assassins from prison for a drug trafficking case.

However, he remained in prison due to an open proceeding in La Romana for drug trafficking and money laundering.

In addition, for the case that he is in prison in La Romana, he has been on trial since February 2018.