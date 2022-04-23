Court of The Hague: these are the practical effects of the ruling – Government – Politics

Several points of what must happen in the border zone between Colombia Y Nicaragua were clarified yesterday by the International Court of Justice in The Haguewhich issued a statement in which it resolved the concerns of the two countries regarding the Rights in part of Caribbean Sea.

The court ruling international responded to concerns of the two countries after the decision of November 2012in which the Court restricted the economic rights of Colombia in part of the sea that surrounds the archipelago of Saint Andrew.

One of the main points, highlighted by the Colombian delegation in The Hague, was that the Navy National you can continue doing patrols in the area and performing labors of interdiction on different delinquent phenomena such as drug trafficking and the smuggling.

This issue was one of the most interesting to Colombia due to the transit of different illegal actors in this area and that are located thanks to the efforts of the Colombian authorities in this part of the Caribbean.

In this sense, the Colombian agent in The Hague, Carlos Gustavo Arrietawho was present at dawn yesterday at the headquarters of this court, confirmed: “It was clear that the Navy can continue patrolling and carrying out operations in the fight against drug trafficking in the area.”

Carlos Gustavo Arrieta, Colombian agent before the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Photo: Robin Van Lonkhuijsen. EFE

This means that the Court recognized the principle of freedom of navigation and the right that Colombia has to be present in the waters around the San Andrés archipelago and in the western Caribbean usually.

Incidents in the area

Regarding this issue, what the Court did make clear is that some communication protocols must be modified by the National Navy with the fishermen Y Nicaraguan boats who are also in the area.

In relation to this, Manuel Jose Cepeda, coagent of Colombia in The Hague, affirmed that “regarding some conduct or verbal expressions” by the Colombian authorities, the international tribunal “considers that Colombia cannot tell a Nicaraguan vessel that it must respect the environment”.

“That’s what you can’t do. But in no way is it excluded that Colombia -in what are its waters– can continue to protect the environment and adopt measures that imply compliance with the Cartagena Convention”, affirmed the co-agent from Colombia.

Another of the main issues that Colombia achieved in the International Court of The Hague was the recognition of the Raizal community of the San Andrés archipelago that they have traditionally fished in these waters and their right to transit through the area.

Agreement with Nicaragua

Regarding the fishing rights for these inhabitants of San Andres in this part of the Caribbean, the court urged the governments of Colombia and Nicaragua to reach an agreement on the future of these fishermen, many of whom make a living from what they get in this part of the sea.

This means that in waters in which the Court restricted economic rights to Colombia there should be a agreement between the two countries to determine what the future will be for the Raizales that historically have fished in this area.

However the President Ivan Duque explained yesterday that the dialogue with that country It has not been easy and he affirmed that it is a “dictatorship” in which “there is no respect for Rule of law”.

Iván Duque spoke about the ICJ ruling.

And regarding the mobilization of the Raizales in this area, the Court of The Hague said that they have the right to travel between the keys that make up the San Andrés archipelago and that no Nicaraguan authority may restrict these movements.

“The Raizales can navigate to their traditional fishing banks located in Colombian waters and Nicaragua, according to the Court, cannot prevent their access, much less take away their fishing,” Cepeda said.

Regarding the so-called integral contiguous zone, The Hague requested that some adjustments be made to the decree that establishes the extensions in which Colombia can carry out fishing tasks, but the concept of integrality of the keys that make up the archipelago of San Andrés.

This means that the Government National should in the future adjust the extension of this zone taking into account international norms that indicate that there is a contiguous zone from 12 milesbeyond the 12 miles of its own territorial sea.

Intervention of Manuel José Cepeda in the Court of The Hague. Photo: Foreign Ministry Press.

In short, as Colombia described it, the ruling addressed several of the requests from the national delegation and ordered some adjustments to be made to the internal regulations, with which, according to Cepeda, “this case was closed.”

