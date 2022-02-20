Court ordered vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old

A child receives a vaccine (Photo: EFE/Javier Roibás Veiga)



The children between 5 and 11 years may be vaccinated against Covid-19 soon, this because a court endorsed the application of the biological to this sector of the population.

fue The Fourth Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters of Mexico City who ruled that the judges may admit amparos and must order to apply the vaccine against this virus in children and one of the arguments used by its members was that the not inoculating minors represented a risk for them.

In the isolated thesis that was published in the Judicial Weekly of the Federationit was concluded that, because the authorities have denied that children of this age are vaccinated, minors in that age range have been put at risk to contract an infection or suffer sequelae from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“This Collegiate Circuit Court determines that it is appropriate to grant the ex officio and flat suspension against the omission of vaccinating against the SARS-Cov-2 virus to prevent COVID-19 to the complainants, because the decision not to do so seriously compromises their life, health and personal integrity”, the court stated.

the application of the Pfizer vaccine for people of this age range has been considered positively (REUTERS / Given Ruvic / Illustration / File)

Also, he delved into the increase in registered infections and deaths among children from 5 to 11 years old, so the application of the biological becomes essential.

The members of the Court deepened that the application of the vaccine Pfizer for people in this age range has been viewed positively in other countries. In addition, it was recommended that the mandatory application start from this Monday, February 21, 2022.

“The study carried out by one of the laboratories producing the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 has been shown to be a safe and effective measure”, they highlighted.

Due to being an isolated thesis, it is possible that the Supreme Court will discuss the case so that it can proceed in this way.

Regarding the day of the National Vaccination Strategy against SARS-CoV-2, until this Saturday, February 18, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that so far 177 million 207 thousand 385 doses have been applied of the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Janssen, Moderna, Sinovac and CanSino formulations.

As for booster vaccination, there is an advance of 69% in people over 60 years of age, 42% in people between 40 and 59 years of age and 18% in people over 30 years of age (Photo: CDMX)

Of that total, 78 million 630 thousand 359 people have received the complete schemes (two doses or one, as is the case with the Cansino and Janssen vaccine). The above means that the 93% of the population aged 18 and over have received both doses in the country, according to Ssa.

Mexico City, Quintana Roo and Querétaro are the three entities that already have practically 100% of their older population with the complete vaccination schedule. Meanwhile, Chiapas is the state with the greatest lag, with 70 percent; followed by Guerrero (75%) and Oaxaca (78% percent).

Refering to booster vaccinationthere is an advance of 69% in people over 60 years of age, 42% in people between 40 and 59 years of age and 18% in people over 30 years of age.

Just This Friday, February 18, one million 29 thousand 793 injections were applied.

