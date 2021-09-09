Court orders Ripple to send slack messages to the Sec

An American court decided, quite sensationally, to agree with the Sec, who in early August had requested to receive communications between the crypto company Ripple and their employees on the famous social media for communications Slack.

Slack communications from Ripple to the SEC at a cost of $ 1 million

That’s roughly a million Slack conversations that have taken place between Ripple and its employees.

Ripple said the production of these communications would cost up to $ 1 million. But the judge Sarah Netburn he considered the texts an important and unique piece of evidence. the judge noted that he believes this additional information is important in the lawsuit, and therefore the SEC motion was upheld.

Furthermore The judge argued that the cost of Ripple was very much disproportionate with respect to the importance of these new documents in the pending case.

This decision is part of the lawsuit that the SEC filed in December last year against the crypto company. accused of raising over $ 1.3 billion through an unregistered offering of digital asset securities.

The long legal battle between the Sec and Ripple

The history of the lawsuit filed by the SEC against Ripple, co-founder Christian Larsen and the CEO Bradley Garlinghouse, is a lawsuit that the company itself has defined as a possible blow to the heart of the entire cryptocurrency industry.

The accusation that the SEC moves to Ripple it concerns not only the fact that unregulated securities have been sold, because it considers the company a security and therefore should act as such, but the aim could be to undermine credibility itself of what is currently the third cryptocurrency by capitalization, after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Unlike of Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are coined slowly over time, XRP does not depend on miners to create and distribute its tokens. Instead, the founders of Ripple they created the entire supply of XRP, 100 billion of them, in one fell swoop. And this would be one of the key arguments used by the sec to demonstrate that it cannot be defined as decentralized like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

A cause that could have serious repercussions on the crypto world

According to many observers this lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple, could represent a possible sword of Damocles for the whole crypto world and for its future regulation.

A Ripple defeat in court could open dozens of lawsuits by not only the SEC but also by investors against similar companies, generating a domino effect that is difficult to predict. Suffice it to say that in December the Ripple stock, after the news of the lawsuit opened by the Sec, lost 23% of its value.