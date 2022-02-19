Court orders to vaccinate against Covid-19 to children between 5 and 11 years old

The Fourth Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters of the First Circuit ordered the authorities of the Mexican State, including the federal Secretary of Health, vaccinate against Covid-19 to children between 5 and 11 years old.

“Ex officio and outright suspension in the amparo proceeding. It is appropriate to grant it against the omission of applying the vaccine against the Sars-Cov-2 virus for the prevention of Covid-19 to minors who make up the age group of 5 to 11 years, warning that it compromises their life and personal integrity, privileging the best interest of the minor and the right to health contained in article 4 of the Constitution”, he established.

The decision was approved unanimously by the magistrates that make up said court. The collegiate mentioned that despite having made a request, the authorities of the federal Ministry of Health did not rule on the feasibility of applying the Pfizer biological to minors in the age group of 5 to 11 years.

However, he mentioned that the medical experts to whom he asked for their opinion spoke in favor of the application, warning of more benefits than risks to his health.

“The health authorities have refused to apply vaccines to minors of that age group, pointing out that they do not need it, since the indicated virus does not affect them, nor is it a product approved by them for that range of age. Experience has shown that the trend of increasing affection among members of this sector of the population is ascending, and numerous cases of death have been registered. The study carried out by one of the laboratories producing the vaccine to prevent Covid-19 has shown that it is a safe and effective measure for minors in the group of 5 to 12 years of age in a differentiated dosage from that planned for the rest of the population”.

For this reason, the court granted an ex officio and outright suspension to minors who promoted an amparo, in terms of article 126 of the Amparo Law, to be vaccinated, warning that the Covid-19 disease can have notable effects on their health and cause irreparable damage or even death.

“This Collegiate Circuit Court determines that it is appropriate to grant the suspension ex officio and outright against the omission to vaccinate against the SARS-CoV-2 virus to prevent Covid-19 to the complainants, since the decision not to do so seriously compromises their lives. , health and personal integrity, being that, in compliance with the constitutional mandate to protect and specify the fundamental rights of minors to the highest degree possible, the health authority is obliged to apply it,” he mentioned.

“It is considered that it is a duty of the health authorities to ensure the greatest protection available in favor of minor complainants, which implies applying the vaccine that is available in the dosage and under the conditions that have been identified as favorable to the end pursued. In this decision converge both the best interest of the minor and the right to health recognized in article 4 of the Constitution, whose content orders the authorities to guarantee the highest level of health, by all appropriate means, up to the maximum of the available resources, guaranteeing the practice of all the necessary measures for this”, he stated.

The collegiate argued that the various scientific opinions issued by expert health authorities, both nationally and internationally, show the serious risks and dangers of not administering the Pfizer-BioNTech biological to minors who make up the age group of 5 to 11 years. and, on the other hand, the risks and contraindications are much smaller.

“That is, the weighted evaluation of advantages, disadvantages, foreseeable damages and risks leads to considering it preferable to apply the vaccine and not deny it, in accordance with what is requested by parents in full exercise of their autonomy, as responsible for the health and integrity of their children. minor children,” he acknowledged.

This thesis published today, Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. in the Judicial Weekly of the Federation, considers mandatory application as of Monday, February 21, 2022.

