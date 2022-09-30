Court sentenced 10 to suspended sentences in the César el Abusador case, for requesting approval of the agreement between the defendants and the MP

Santo Domingo, DR.

Judge Franchesca Pontentini, of the Second Court of Instruction of the National District, accepted the request for approval made by the Public Ministry of the agreements it signed with 11 of those involved in the drug trafficking and money laundering network led by César Emilio Peralta (César El Abusador).

Based on the agreements, the court sentenced 10 of those accused received sentences of between 3 and 7 years in prison suspended, and one was favored with the extinction of the criminal action.

Ramona Nova, specialized attorney for Anti-Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism, said that all those convicted were also imposed the payment of 200 minimum wage fine. She specified that the judge ordered the confiscation of 12 buildings and 4 firearms.

Also with approval. cease all measures of coercion against the accused.

Among the signatories of the approved agreement is Marisol Franco, sentimental partner of Caesar the Abuser, who was given a 3-year suspended prison sentence, as his lawyer Joaquín Belisario explained when leaving the court.

It also includes Erick de la Cruz, Natanael Castro Cordero alias Nato, Alan Gilberto Bueno Alcequiez, alias Alan Dollar; Rafael Reyes, José Bernabé Quiterio, alias Niño; Manuel Sánchez Pérez, alias Pupilo and Johanny Paniagua.

The termination of the criminal action was ordered in favor of Melchor Antonio Alcántara Damirón.

According to his lawyers, the agreement with him consisted of a criterion of opportunity, accepting the delivery to the State of a property that it was in the name of a company of the accused but belonged to César the abuser.

Those involved must deliver goods and meet some conditions, including the non-use of firearms.

Nova anticipated that possibly another of those involved reaches an agreement with the Public Ministry. He pointed out that in this case there are 18 defendants and 19 companies that were dissolved. He announced that the process will continue next Monday with the knowledge of the indictment of other defendants.

Previously, several involved were favored with a car of no place, due to insufficient evidence.