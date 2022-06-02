Court upholds Harvey Weinstein’s 23-year prison sentence

The New York court confirmed on Thursday, June 2, the conviction of former film producer Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual abuse and inappropriate conduct by more than 90 women, including actresses Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

Weinstein had originally been sentenced to 23 years in prison in February 2020 on two out of five counts of first- and third-degree sexual abuse, but his lawyers appealed in April 2021.

However, the judges did not find any errors or material that would justify the revocation of the conviction, which will be upheld.

In a unanimous decision, the New York Supreme Court’s five-judge appeals panel states, “We reject the defendant’s arguments and affirm the conviction in all respects,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Harvey Weinstein’s defense has not yet given up and Juda Engelmayer, spokesperson, said: “We are disappointed but not surprised. We are reviewing all of our options and will seek to file court appeals and beyond.”