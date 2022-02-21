Courteney Cox, on her cosmetic touch-ups: “I didn’t realize that I looked really weird with the injections” | People

On September 22, 1994, six until then almost unknown young actors appeared together for the first time on the screen to kick off what would be the greatest professional experience of their lives: playing the friends of the series together. friends, one of the most successful comedies of all time. From that moment on, the six would become some of the most watched faces on the planet, and their lives would change forever. In fact, three decades after that experience, which came to an end in May 2004, the six have continued their careers with varying degrees of success but with powerful media exposure. Now Courteney Cox, who gave life to Monica Geller, has talked about the passage of time, her current life and how Friends is still something fundamental for her.

Cox, 57, has touched on all these issues in a lengthy interview with the British newspaper The Times. In a few years, Cox will reach the age of 60, a vital milestone that for her “has nothing wrong with it”, but which is surprising to her. “God, it’s so hard to hear or say,” she says. “It’s just that I can’t believe it. Time flies”. But reaching that age has also made her grow: “There is no doubt that I am more settled, I have learned many things throughout my life: what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of”. Something that also affects her physical appearance, because she is no longer that thirtysomething from the famous series nor does she want to be, she has let go of that concern of being exactly the same as before, something that persecuted her for many years of her life, as she explains The Times.

“There’s a moment where you say, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m starting to look older.’ And you try to chase that youth for years,” she acknowledges. “I didn’t realize that, shit, she looked really weird on me with the pricks and doing all these things to my face that I was never supposed to do to myself.” She even explains that she is wondering whether to post some photos on Instagram where she compares a selfie from the time when she injected herself in the face with a current one. “I would put: ‘The day you realize what your friends are talking about.’ Because people would talk about me, I imagine. But there was a time when I said, ‘I have to stop. This is crazy”.

Cox also recognizes the constant monitoring —and sometimes the pressure and criticism— that the press has made for years about the appearance of women who logically age, but she is positive, understanding. “The scrutiny is intense, but I don’t know if it’s more intense than the pressure I put on myself,” she says, saying that she is “a crazy product [de belleza]” and that “I would try everything”.

Jimmy Kimmel, right, talks with Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox from the series ‘Friends’. ABC ENTERTAINMENT (AP)

The actress has granted this interview in connection with the premiere of a comedy horror series in which she is the protagonist, Shining Vale, in which her character, an erotic novel writer experiencing a life crisis, battling depression and moving from New York to the country, has a teenage daughter; a parallel with herself, the mother of a 17-year-old daughter named Coco who is about to finish high school. Her character’s relationship with her daughter is complicated, much worse than the one she has with hers, whom she is grateful for “being able to understand.” The actress affirms, not without some ingenuity, that she is surprised by the large number of followers that the young woman, the result of her marriage to actor David Arquette (whom she married in 1998 and separated in 2010) has on Instagram, more than 330,000 . “I do not like it. It makes me weird. What are people attached to?” she wonders.

Although after friends She has played many sticks in series, movies, music videos… in addition to trying out as a producer and director, that role of the fun, controlling and competitive cook Monica Geller continues and will continue to mark her life since she managed to get hold of it, when she was 30 years. Now, almost three decades later, she says that every time she continues to watch an episode she finds it “relevant and funny.” “I’m glad that she survived all these years and that people love her. If they stopped loving her it would be much worse. As a curiosity, she herself claims to be a perfectionist and also likes to cook (she often posts recipes on her Instagram profile) and receive people at home, just like her character.

Cox affirms that he will never disown the series, he will never get tired of it. “It was a huge part of my life. Getting to her was a very lucky thing, and I went through a lot over 10 years.” About the recent meeting of her protagonists, the actress assures that it was “fantastic” to see everyone again, a memory of how much fun they had. She also talks about the great pressure that her on-screen partner, actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler, came under because the audience would laugh. “There was a lot of pressure on him,” she acknowledges. She also talks about the joy of reuniting with the other two leading actresses, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, with whom she continues to have a very close relationship. “We are very comfortable together. We have shared many things and laughed. Lisa’s laugh is the most contagious I’ve ever heard. She is adorable. We have deep conversations, and also very funny moments, ”she assures.

Despite spending three decades in the industry having played cult roles like Monica in friends or Gale’s in the saga of scream, or precisely for this reason, the actress continues to face the insecurities of a complex profession. “I don’t want to put myself out there again without being sure it’s going to work,” she admits. The British newspaper asks her about a series for which she shot the pilot chapter five years ago and that in the end no studio wanted to buy, one of the biggest professional coups of her career. “It gave me a good shake and it lasted a while. For years, in fact, I was afraid that nothing would come out again”, he acknowledges, explaining that he also knows that it is best not to read the reviews but that sometimes it is inevitable for him to consult them, but more than to see what they say about the film, to know what is written about it.

For eight years, and after a six-month break, Cox has been in a relationship with Northern Irishman Johnny McDaid, 45, guitarist for the band Snow Patrol, with whom he shares life on both sides of the Atlantic but with whom, he says, not have wedding plans. Asked if she usually hangs out with couples and friends who are younger than her (such as Ed Sheeran, 31, to whom she is intimate and who stays at the actress’s house in Malibu when she visits the area), she says she doesn’t think too much on the subject and that he has many friends who are in their thirties. “I feel like I’m young,” she says. “For me they are the same age… until I stop to think about it,” she tells herself.