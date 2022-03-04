Courteney Cox Recalls ‘Embarrassing’ Audition For Bruce Springsteen Music Video

ads

Friends star Courteney Cox got her big break in Hollywood after starring in Bruce Springsteens’ 1984 music video for Dancers in the Dark, but now the actress has opened up and recalled her “embarrassing” audition for the iconic video. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Cox reflected on the day she auditioned for the role. She explained that she found herself in the middle of a crowd of professional dancers, which led her to feel very unqualified.

“I thought I was in the wrong place. I thought, ‘I don’t know what they’re doing, but I can’t even bend my leg. Like, this is it.’” She went on to share, “I walked into [director] In Brian De Palma’s office, he turned on the music and said, ‘Do you want to dance?’ I thought: ‘Right now, here, in front of you, just the two of us?’ He was so embarrassing. I think that’s why I got it, because he was literally like [nervously saying], ‘OKAY.’ I think that’s what they wanted, a fan who just couldn’t believe it.”

Cox then praised the legendary musician, saying, “Bruce Springsteen, God, he’s so amazing. I love that song”. However, the actress, now 57, confessed that she now feels “a little embarrassed” every time she watches the video. “I feel like when I watch the video, when I watch it, I mean, God, did you see my dance? It was pathetic,” she said. “I’m not a bad dancer, but that was horrible. She was very nervous ».

Most recently, Cox stars in a new horror-comedy series with Greg Kinnear, titled Shining Vale. The series follows Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox) and her husband Terry (Kinnear) as they move their dysfunctional family “from the city to a small town to a house where terrible atrocities have taken place.” However, “no one seems to notice except Pat, who is convinced that she is depressed or possessed; turns out the symptoms are exactly the same.”

The actress also reprized her role as Gail Weathers in the latest Scream movie, which opened in theaters in January. The new movie brings back Cox and her fellow franchise stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette. In the film, Woodsboro teenager Tara (Jenna Ortega) is seen being stalked and attacked by Ghostface, similar to how Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker was killed in the first film.

The attack is just the first in a series of violent encounters that once again keep a tight grip on the small town. All the chaos and bloodshed brings the last three survivors back together as they are the only ones to have withstood the onslaught of each Ghostface killing spree. Scream is now available to buy in digital stores. Shining Vale debuts Sunday on Starz.

