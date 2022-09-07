Courteney Cox responds to Kanye West — Rock&Pop

There is no doubt that friends is one of the most popular series 1990s and 2000s, reaching great success, and even crossing generations, however, like any production, not everyone likes it, as kanye-westwho said he doesn’t find it funny, receiving a particular reaction from actress Courteney Cox (who played Monica Geller).

“Friends wasn’t funny either”: Courteney Cox responds to Kanye West with a funny video

Through his Instagram account, the star of friends shared a funny video like response to the recent publication made by the rapper in relation to the series.

It should be remembered that the actress Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), in the midst of the 2020 United States Presidential Electionwrote that “Voting for Kanye West is not funny. I don’t know how else to say it. be responsible“. This since the hip hop star had run for president in that opportunity.

In response, he would have tweeted a screenshot of a Vanity Fair news in reference to the interpreter’s statements. Adding that “friends It wasn’t funny either.”

Now, in a recent Instagram post, Kanye West wrote: “I didn’t actually write the tweet that said that ‘friends It wasn’t funny either. but I wish I had.”

After what he said, Courteney Cox posted a video where he is listening to Kanye West’s song, heartless, before noticing the rapper’s message on his cell phone. She, angry, turns around, and turns off the speaker where the song was heard.

In the description of the video, he put: “I bet old Kanye I thought that friends yeah it was funny.”

Although the rapper, who is now legally called Ye, is apparently not a fan of friends, he has shared with Courteney Cox on several occasions. ANDFinding himself in at least two events alongside other celebrities.

