Courteney Cox: the 58-year-old actress sublime in a black bikini during her romantic vacation
Courteney Cox’s body doesn’t look her age at all. On August 24, 2022, the Daily Mail shared beautiful photos of her in a tight black bikini during her romantic vacation.
From the top of her 58 years, Courteney Cox can sboast of having a dream physique despite his failures in cosmetic surgery the past. The exclusive photos of the actress in a sensual bikini during his vacation in Italy are the proofs. On August 24, 2022, the DailyMail reveals photos of star Courteney Cox from the hit series Friends in tight black bikini on board a boat. The British media talks about a gymnast physique referring to the body of Courteney Cox which surely makes more than one dream.
Courteney Cox is on vacation with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid in Positano. The actress of Friends attach a toned silhouette on which time seems have no control. In addition, her boyfriend, musician and renowned lyricist of 46 years, does not fail to ogle her for a moment on one of the photos shared by the DailyMail before lying down next to her and close your eyes for a nap. Courteney and Johnny are together since 2013 and the two lovebirds seem to be as supportive as ever.
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid: the two lovebirds are no longer engaged
The winner of Golden Globe and the talented songwriter come out together since 2013. Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid got engaged in June 2014, recalls the DailyMail. In 2019, the couple announced thatthey are no longer engaged. And yet, their relationship seems to be more complicit than ever. In January, the actress of ScreamCourteney Cox, told the magazine People that Johnny McDaid is”a person who knows how to listen” and that she has never met anyone more patient than him. Courteney Cox also said of him thathe gave very good advice.
