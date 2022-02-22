Courteney Cox was honest about her cosmetic touch-ups: “I went crazy”

Courteney Cox (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

American actress Courteney Cox, 57, admitted she had a hard time realizing how “strange” she had become after undergoing numerous cosmetic procedures that left her almost unrecognizable. Now, he said, he has learned to accept the passage of time.

The star of the television sitcom “Friends” acknowledged that initially he tried to fight aging with all kinds of cosmetic treatments, but eventually realized that he had become “crazy” and now he’s trying to age gracefully.

“There was a time when he was like, ‘I’m changing. I look older. And I tried to chase that youth for years”, told the actress to the magazine Sunday Times Style.

“And I didn’t realize that I actually looked really weird with injections and doing things to my face that I wouldn’t do now.” added Cox, who also stated that he realized the situation when it became news: “I had to stop. It was crazy”.

Although she has given up cosmetic procedures, Courteney loves trying all the anti-aging products as she still puts a lot of pressure on herself to look good.“The scrutiny is intense, but I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I’ve put on myself. I’m a product whore. I’ll try anything.”he acknowledged.

After her bad experience, the interpreter decided to dissolve all the facial fillers and learn to accept herself: “There is no doubt that I am more grounded, I have learned a lot in my life: what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of. ”.

The Hollywood star, who is engaged to the Snow Patrol gang member Johnny McDaid45, and has a daughter Coco, 17, with her ex-husband, the actor David Arquettestill feels “young” and doesn’t mind being older than so many of his friends.

“I feel like I’m young. I have a lot of friends in their thirties and I don’t think about it. To me we’re the same age until I really think about it“, he claimed.

Like other Hollywood celebrities, Courteney caved in to the pressure of trying to look forever young and then succumbed to the “seduction” of Botox and facial fillers.

However, as she herself revealed, one day she looked in the mirror and did not recognize herself. She knew that she had to put a stop to her aesthetic interventions.

“Growing old is not the easiest thing, but Hollywood makes it more difficult. I think we have to accept it because there is no way to escape. I grew up thinking that appearance was the most important thing, and that’s kind of sad, because I got into trouble.”said Cox.

In an interview for NewBeauty In 2017, Courteney revealed that her facial fillers had been dissolved. “I think now I look more like the person I was”, he assured.

His eagerness to avoid aging gave him a false appearance. “Sometimes you try to fight against the passage of time and chase youth. You try, but one day you see a picture of yourself and you think, ‘Oh, God, I look horrible.’ I have done things that I regret and, fortunately, others dissolve and go “acknowledged the famous actress.

