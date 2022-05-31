Courtney Love on Johnny Depp before trial with Amber Heard – El Financiero

In the last weeks, Johnny Depp has faced in court against his ex-wife Amber Heard after the sued for $50 million for defamation after an opinion article in which the actress claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence; while he denies having raped hershe has shown various images as proof.

After several witnesses (such as his sister Whitney Henríquez) testified against him, there are those who have shown their support for the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean like Eva Green and more recently Courtney Lovewho recalled through a video when Depp saved his life by overdosing in 1995.

“I really don’t want to make judgments publicly. I just want to tell you that Johnny He gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room.”, expressed in social networks via Page Six. In the club, located on the Sunset Strip of West Hollywood, California, Depp was a co-owner.

while love took refuge in alcohol and drugs to deal with the suicide of Kurt CobainDepp approached his daughter Frances Beanwho even wrote a letter for her 13th birthdayeven though they did not know each other at all at the time.

“Johnny, when she was high and Frances had to suffer through that, she wrote her a four-page letter that she never showed me. Later he sent limousines to his school where all the social workers hung around, without being asked, so that she and all her friends went to Pirates of the Caribbean.

“He did it a bunch of times. The gave him his own seat (at premieres) with his name on it. She had never seen one of those movies, but (Frances) loved them. you know, she told me when I was 13: ‘Mom, you saved my life’”, he pointed.

Courtney Love’s stance on Amber Heard

Although he recounted the gestures that the actor had with his family, the singer claimed to feel empathy for the situation experienced by the actress of Aquaman as she herself has been the subject of criticism and hatred from Nirvana fans over the years.

“I have been the most hated woman in America. I have been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok. I have a lot of empathy for what Amber must feel. Wow, can you imagine being her?” she wondered. “But if you use a move for your own personal benefitand you inhabit intersectional queer feminist spaces, and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice is done whatever it is”, he added.