Courtois “makes fun” of Barcelona after Real Madrid’s League title: “They had returned”

Thibaut Courtoisgoalkeeper of real Madridhas heated up social networks by leaving his dart to the FC Barcelona After obtaining the title of Spanish league conquered by the Madrid team.

After the final whistle and in the middle of the celebrations, the Belgian goalkeeper took the opportunity to talk about the championship and did not miss the opportunity to leave some forceful words for the Blaugrana.

“After the Clásico it was key, some were celebrating it as if they had won the title and had returned”, Courtois fired being a resounding message and at the same time taken by another sector as a mockery for the culé team.

Courtois recalled that they hope to overcome Manchester City from 4-3 in the first leg in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, the most important club competition in Europe.

“Madrid’s DNA is to win trophies, we hope to win and play a final, step by step and we start on WednesdayCourtois said.