Coutinho speaks clearly about his signing for Barça

Philippe Coutinho He has been one of the most important Brazilian players in recent years. The projection of him since he left Brazil catapulted him through Europe until he landed in Liverpool from Inter Milan at just 21 years old. At Anfield was where he showed all his potentialand in January 2018 was when the FC Barcelona He took the big step of signing him.

However, his performance with the elastic Blaugrana did not meet expectations and would be transferred to Bayern Munich and Aston Villa, where he lives today. Now, the attacker has given a few words in an interview with ‘ESPN’, where he was honest about signing him for Barça and spoke about his rigorous current situation as a footballer.

At 29 years old, the ‘canarinho’ declared whether or not he regrets having joined Spanish football with Barcelona. “At certain times you have to make decisions. One of my big dreams was to play for Barcelona. At that moment I decided to take that initiative, but always with a lot of love, respect and gratitude for Liverpool. I have many friends in that club. But at that moment I made that choice and I don’t regret it,” said the former Liverpool player.

He also spoke about his return to the Premier League, this time in an Aston Villa uniform. “I’m very happy. It was my wish to play here in the Premier League once again.. I am having this opportunity and I am very happy. It is what I hope. I work hard every day to play well and give good results for the club I play for. It’s a great team,” replied the striker.

Steven Gerrard, important in his decision

The English coach has been the main reason why Coutinho agreed to join the ‘villain’ team for the second half of the season. “I always admired him a lot. It was an honor for me to have played with him. Now having him as a coach, with the experience he has, the training sessions have been strong and demanding.. He has big ambitions, I’m happy to be here and I hope to meet his expectations by helping our team achieve their goals,” concluded the Rio de Janeiro native.