cover of Beyoncé, diva… Who is the Star Academy candidate?





LEA STAR ACADEMY. Léa opened the Star Academy 2022 stage on TF1 on Saturday October 15, illustrating herself with a cover of Beyoncé which set the tone. The young woman is obviously not there to have fun but for the competition!

Aged 24, Léa had the heavy task of opening the Star Academy stage when the cult show of the 2000s returned to TF1. It was she who was chosen by Nikos Aliagas to start the evening in song and the Parisian did not deflate, showing her groove and her voice on a cover of Beyoncé. Optician in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, the young woman warned before the show in an interview with Parisian. “I have the hips of nature”. Me what I love are the divas, like Aya Nakamura and Eva Queen”.

The music sounds obvious to the young woman who dreams out loud and already shows a certain confidence, even when recalling her age and her few memories of Star Academy. “Making and living music has always been my dream. So I’m excited to get into this contest… Even I’m too young to have known BlackBerry, Facebook and Star Ac. I just watched the first seasons of The Voice : I know Jenifer but even Garou, I didn’t know who it was.”