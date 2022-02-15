Cover photos are coming to WhatsApp: here’s what will change in user profiles

There are several feature coming to WhatsAppand among these the development team is working on cover photos. The “cover photo”, so we could translate them into Italian, they will serve to enrich the profile of WhatsApp Business accounts in order to be more recognizable. Together with the “collections”, that is the new method for managing the Catalog, the novelty designed for putting users in contact with companies more and more so that the latter can offer a better support service via chat.





WhatsApp studies cover photos for profiles (for now only on Business account)

The team behind the messaging app is working to make it happen configure a cover photo in WhatsApp Business company profiles, a feature that currently seems not to be provided for standard accounts. Currently only present on some selected accounts of users who have decided to participate in the beta program, so not all participants can now try it on their devices. When enabled on your Business profile, the cover photo will be displayed behind the profile photo, and the possibility to edit it.









Source: WABetaInfo





The manager of the WhatsApp Business account can modify the cover photo, through a key represented by a stylized camera: the admin can select an already present photo or take a new one with the camera of the device in use. Once chosen, it will appear on the profile page of the account, along with the traditional profile photo which can also be inserted today. There cover photo will be visible to all users who visit the profile of the WhatsApp Business account, both on the iPhone and on any Android device.

As usual, the news was spotted by the prolific WABetaInfo, which, however, does not have information regarding the timing of the release of the novelty. The cover photo is currently under development, and the company has not yet released official information about it. Like any feature in test (for example the Reactions on WhatsApp we talked about recently), developers could decide to delete it, without ever presenting it on the stable client for end users.







Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?



GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!