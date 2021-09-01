Cover screw, new edition: review

Cover screw back in the afternoon of Tv8 with the aim of keeping the bar of lightness high on an afternoon daytime. The network wants to touch that goal and that it also manages to achieve. However, this program has an important responsibility, which is to confirm itself as the flagship of programming. With the past five seasons, each season has had its own style that depended on who led it. Frank as Alda d’Eusanio made him in 2018-19, politically incorrect as Elenoire Casalegno and Giovanni Ciacci wished the following year, more narrative and elegant with the arrival of Rosanna Cancellieri.

TV Cover screw: direct, episodes, host and all the information

To give a total opinion we should wait for the end of the last episode of this edition just born, but if a good morning starts in the morning, self-referential it could be the first feature that qualified at least the first date. A risk that, if we consider Canalis’ past often and willingly linked to gossip, could be run. We immediately notice it from the first bar after the opening, when Canalis introduces the guest in the studio, Santo Pirrotta: “I am very excited, among other things I chose a very simple look I don’t know if it can be noticed“. Here, in fact.

Exotic destinations chosen by VIPs for their holidays, this is the main theme of the episode. The amiable chat – sometimes a bit stringy – between host and guest is alternated with services that better explain who is the VIP who chooses that wonderful glimpse of the sea and for what reason. A bit of an itinerant documentary effect, a bit of gossip and in two minutes the topic cooks ‘over a low heat’, pulled forward among the pitted memories. A mention in Capri, Santo Pirrotta mentions the sandals of the popular island: “I have commissioned a couple”Says Canalis as if to put her comma, anyway.

It should be emphasized, however, that these initiatives, certainly spontaneous, do not come only from the host but also from the guest (Pirrotta is a journalist and costume expert, ed) evidently intrigued by Elisabetta’s presence. He takes advantage of this by giving the assist to talk more about Canalis: “Ibiza’s younger sister is Formentera, very popular with Bobo Vieri“Toh! what a case! The situation appears almost paradoxical, the exchange of roles practically one step away, so the host turns into a guest (and vice versa).

Another moment Canalis centric comes later, to offer it is: the schedule of the program. Toh! what a case! There is a service on Lake Como, a place that the presenter has known well given that right there is the Villa Oleandra in which she stayed together with another historical ex, George Clooney: “It is not a secret”He says immediately after the film closes. Thus a chapter opens, that is to say, a folder dedicated only to the most discussed love story of the 1910s. There is no lack of curiosity and if we want to be more understanding towards the authors let’s put it this way: they wanted to look for the departure with a bang? Objectively, the mission succeeded. When can a presenter recapitulate who already confides in the guest at the first episode, reserving curiosity about his love life?

“But now stop talking about me”Says Elisabetta Canalis 12 minutes before going back to talking about… Elisabetta Canalis. It is Santo Pirrotta who launches a second assist: “Do you want to tell me about when you brought your husband Brian to Sardinia for the first time?“. The memories therefore resurface again and so on. At this point the step between a transmission that talks about the lives of others and a monothematic one is very short, the curiosity effect vanishes after a while and cannot be poured out only on one person, especially if that person is the host (and not the host) of the broadcast. You shouldn’t run the risk of entering the vortex of self-referencing “A Cover screw I’ll bring my own”He told us in the interview he gave us. Well, he kept his word.

It is true that the book cannot be judged by the cover alone. Meanwhile, the first is gone, the adjustments will come.