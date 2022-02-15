Cover Story: ILBE’s international scope

Global Production Company. This is how Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment spa – known by the acronym ILBE – presents itself, founded in 2011 by Andrea Iervolino and active in the production of film and television content, mainly films, TV-shows and animated web series. Listed on the AIM Italia market of the Italian Stock Exchange since August 2019 and on the French market in January 2022, ILBE has 120 permanent employees and also operates through the subsidiaries Arte Video, Red Carpet and Iervolino Studios by ILBE in Serbia. Consolidated revenues at 30 September 2021 amounted to 134 million euros (+ 77% compared to 75.7 million at 30 September 2020) with a consolidated EBIT before net non-recurring expenses of the parent company, referring to smartworking, of 18, 2 million euros (+ 6.4% compared to 17.1 million at 30 September 2020). But what is the group’s business model? To present it is Andrea Iervolino, president and CEO of ILBE: “Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) was born as Iervolino Entertainment in 2011. But it is in 2018 that, after the long experience abroad between Toronto and Los Angeles, I decided to give it back momentum with production of audiovisual content to be produced according to the business model adopted by independent American and Canadian producers. In a few years we have completed a series of acquisitions of companies in the sector with a double objective: on the one hand to integrate the supply chain, on the other to diversify the business. Today ILBE is a group that includes several companies, but it is above all a group of experienced, dynamic and passionate people, for a total of 120 permanent employees and numerous external consultants. We create works of 100% Italian nationality with all the characteristics for an international distribution, thus offering many artists and workers from the world of Italian cinema and audiovisual the opportunity to benefit from an international showcase and to increase their professionalism by working with stars. globally successful such as Morgan Freeman, Johnny Depp, Al Pacino, Sarah Jessica Parker, Keanu Reeves, Antonio Banderas, Michael Radford, Ciro Guerra, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Renner, Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara, Andy Garcia, John Travolta, Catherine Hardwicke and many others. In 2021 alone, the productions made by ILBE saw over 500 people engaged on Italian sets. Our films are distributed worldwide through high standing companies including Universal Pictures, Lionsgate, HBO, StudioCanal, Samuel Goldwyn, Netflix, Hulu, Saban, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Sky, Rakuten and many others. Like the American independent producers, ILBE signs worldwide pre-sales agreements directly, or through a sales agency with which we have had consolidated relationships for years. Thanks to our recognized reliability in the international market, we always manage to conclude some pre-sale agreements for our works (films and series) during the development phase ».
You firmly believe in the production of Italian titles designed 100% for international export. How important is the Italian market on the final balance of an ILBE film?
Without prejudice to the foregoing regarding the preventive coverage of a part of the production budget through international presales, national and foreign government grants and the additional revenues expected from the economic exploitation of the film, approximately 95% come from sales. international markets and only for the remainder from the Italian market. Basically, the revenue model of a work produced by us follows the standards and trends expected from a classic international production.
What prompted you to bring to Italy a model already started in America and that you have acquired and made your own in the last decade?
When I lived in Los Angeles and came to visit my family in Italy, I met several Italian artists who told me about their American dream, how much they wanted to move to Hollywood to try to work with the big majors and with world stars. This thought ran into my head almost daily and I wondered how Hollywood could be brought to Italy and how adaptable the American business model was to our film culture. So I started experimenting with the first productions, such as The poisonous rose And Waiting for the Barbarians (presented at the Venice Film Festival 2019), both distributed all over the world with good results thanks also to the trust of great actors such as John Travolta, Morgan Freeman, Johnny Depp, Mark Rylance, Robert Pattinson, Andy Garcia and Al Pacino.
After the Milan stock exchange, in January you also listed on the French one. What are the reasons for this choice?
In addition to the listing on the AIM of the Italian Stock Exchange, ILBE has also been listed on the French Stock Exchange since 12 January 2022, becoming the first entertainment company listed on two markets. I believe that this courageous choice can be a benefit for the entire Italian entertainment supply chain in the financial markets. It was decisive for us to take this step, thus leading us to full opening towards the French market, which has been fertile ground for our projects for years and presided over by Monika Bacardi, my business partner for about 10 years and who has always lived in France, where she is Well known.
In 2021, ILBE’s revenues were extremely positive. What was the biggest source of revenue?
In 2021 we produced several films: Muti (with Giuseppe Zeno, Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser), sold to Red Box in the US and Canada and around the world by the well-known Los Angeles sales agency, The Exchange; Dakota (with Abbie Cornish, William Baldwin and Lola Sultan), sold to Universal worldwide (excluding Italy) and Samuel Goldwyn for US and Canadian distribution. And then again Lamborghini, directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco, with Frank Grillo, Gabriel Byrne, Mira Sorvino, Romano Reggiani and Fortunato Cerlino. Without forgetting the relentless production of our animated web series Arctic Friends and Puffins, in which Johnny Depp lends his voice and physical appearance to the main protagonist Johnny Puff. But 2021 also saw the end of the production of Tell It Like a Woman – an ambitious international film project consisting of seven short films of 15 minutes each, shot and performed by directors and actresses of different nationalities such as Maria Sole Tognazzi, Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Hudson, Cara Delevingne, Catherine Hardwicke, Marcia Gay Harden; the realization of the second and third season of the project Giving Back Generation (the first was produced in 2020) where, with the participation of stars of the caliber of Selena Gomez, Sofia Carson and Emma Marrone, through intimate and intense interviews the experience of men and women of the showbiz who have the responsibility of being a role model for the new generations and an inspiration for young people from all over the world. We also signed an agreement with Metro Goldwyn Mayer for US and Canadian distribution of the film Minamata, starring Johnny Depp. Furthermore, through the subsidiary Red Carpet, we produced the docufilm Waterworld Music Festival with rapper Salmo, released on Amazon Prime Video and among the first places in the charts during the first week of programming.
Speaking of Red Carpet, tell us about your celebrity management activities.
The celebrity management activity managed by Red Carpet allows us to be present on TV through guests we offer to the various broadcasters. Our most recent operations come to mind: John Travolta guest at the evening’s FriendsJohnny Depp and Antonio Banderas a You’ve Got MailJames Blunt for the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, or the selection of Rai commentators for the 2020 European Football Championships.
An important pillar of your core business is also animation. What results have you achieved in this segment?
In Italy there are historic companies such as Rainbow and Gruppo Some, pioneers of animation in the national market, which I respect very much for what they have done and continue to do. We are relatively new to animation. In 2013 my personal experience in the world of animation began in Canada, where I was lucky enough to be one of the producers of the animated film. Arctic Dogs which, while not a huge hit in cinema, was hugely successful on streaming platforms around the world including Netflix US, where it was the third most viewed movie overall and # 1 in family content during the first week of programming. From the acquisition of the intellectual properties of the animated characters of this film we then obtained with ILBE 13 spin-offs including Arctic Friends and Puffins and we focused on the production of serial short content, using famous and already successful IPs with a 3D CGI animation quality that independent producers normally use for feature films destined for theaters. So, with high quality standards and with big stars like Johnny Depp, we create short format works for OTT platforms. When some of my colleagues asked me why I chose such a short format rather than a feature film, I always replied that as an independent you have to be innovative, even if you risk not being understood. I could never compete with the big animation studios like Disney by making a product with the same costs and maintaining a high quality level, so I thought of specializing our company in the short format and becoming a producer of “short content animation blockbusters” . No company had yet made productions similar to our level and the choice was successful because our animation works, created by Italian artists, are now distributed in 85 countries around the world.
It is, therefore, a massive productive effort.
Absolutely yes. Suffice it to say that since 2018 over 160 Italian workers have worked for our animated series, including directors, screenwriters, storyboard artists, animators, designers and voice actors, of which 42.6% are women. I am also very satisfied with the results obtained from our “pipeline”, which in the jargon of animation identifies the production process of creating the contents that our professionals periodically improve with the aim of improving more and more an assembly line that develops these contents in an ever faster way, without sacrificing the acquired quality, to create innovative formats such as the short content of our series but also adaptable to different formats. Our pipeline is so efficient that… ».
