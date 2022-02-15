Cover Story: ILBE’s international scope

Speaking of Red Carpet, tell us about your celebrity management activities.

The celebrity management activity managed by Red Carpet allows us to be present on TV through guests we offer to the various broadcasters. Our most recent operations come to mind: John Travolta guest at the evening’s FriendsJohnny Depp and Antonio Banderas a You’ve Got MailJames Blunt for the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, or the selection of Rai commentators for the 2020 European Football Championships.

An important pillar of your core business is also animation. What results have you achieved in this segment?

In Italy there are historic companies such as Rainbow and Gruppo Some, pioneers of animation in the national market, which I respect very much for what they have done and continue to do. We are relatively new to animation. In 2013 my personal experience in the world of animation began in Canada, where I was lucky enough to be one of the producers of the animated film. Arctic Dogs which, while not a huge hit in cinema, was hugely successful on streaming platforms around the world including Netflix US, where it was the third most viewed movie overall and # 1 in family content during the first week of programming. From the acquisition of the intellectual properties of the animated characters of this film we then obtained with ILBE 13 spin-offs including Arctic Friends and Puffins and we focused on the production of serial short content, using famous and already successful IPs with a 3D CGI animation quality that independent producers normally use for feature films destined for theaters. So, with high quality standards and with big stars like Johnny Depp, we create short format works for OTT platforms. When some of my colleagues asked me why I chose such a short format rather than a feature film, I always replied that as an independent you have to be innovative, even if you risk not being understood. I could never compete with the big animation studios like Disney by making a product with the same costs and maintaining a high quality level, so I thought of specializing our company in the short format and becoming a producer of “short content animation blockbusters” . No company had yet made productions similar to our level and the choice was successful because our animation works, created by Italian artists, are now distributed in 85 countries around the world.