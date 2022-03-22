‘Covicentrism’ reduces tuberculosis arrests by 23%

The Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ) warns that the efforts focused on caring for patients with Covid-19 during the pandemic, what is known as ‘covidcentrism’, has resulted in a 23.9 percent drop in the notification of cases in the tuberculosis (TB) in Spain in 2021 compared to the two previous years of the pandemic (2020 and 2019), according to data from the National Tuberculosis Plan of the Ministry of Health.

This downward trend in the notification of cases has also been confirmed by data from Separ’s Integrated Tuberculosis Research Program (PII-TB), which also warns that under-reporting and under-diagnosis of TB has led to a increased mortality because of this. In addition, tuberculosis cases are expected to increase 5 percent in the coming years, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Separ wants to draw attention to this worrying reality, on the occasion of the World Tuberculosis Day, which is celebrated every March 24, because it is the date on which Dr. Robert Koch announced, in 1882, that he had discovered Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes TB. The theme chosen this year is “Invest in ending TB, save lives”, to recall the urgent need to invest in resources to intensify the fight against TB and achieve the commitments made by world leaders to end this disease, according to information from the WHO and the Pan American Health Organization (WHO/PAHO).

“For Spain it is essential to join this objective of investing to put an end to tuberculosis and save lives. There is no doubt that investing in illness generates benefits and achieves solutions for them more quickly, as we have been able to verify with all the investment that has been made in research for covid-19. It is also going to be very important to work to solve the problem of shortages of anti-tuberculosis drugs, which constitutes an added difficulty in combating tuberculosis”, he stressed. Juan F. Medinapulmonologist and director of the Separ Tuberculosis Research Program (PII TB).

The objective of invest in tuberculosis has become especially critical in the context of the covid-19 pandemic, which has put progress on the End TB Strategy at risk and, to ensure equitable access to prevention and care in line with the drive for WHO to achieve universal health coverage.



TB figures

Tuberculosis (TB) continues to be one of the deadliest infectious diseases in the world, where, every day, more than 4,000 people die from this cause and about 30,000 get sick by this respiratory infection, which is preventable and curable, according to data released by WHO/PAHO, on the occasion of the world day. “The covid-centrism that has meant focusing all the efforts of the health system, from primary care, emergencies and hospitals, on covid-19 has led to the rest of the diseases being ‘in the background’. Tuberculosis has not been an exception. From Separ we have seen that the notification of cases has dropped and this has probably not happened because there are fewer cases of tuberculosis, but because fewer cases have been diagnosed”, explains Dr. Medina.

In Spain as a whole, the notification of cases has fallen by 23.9 percent in 2021, compared to the last two years, 2020 and 2019. Thus, in 2021, 3,400 cases of tuberculosis were reported, 7.6% less than in 2020; and, in 2020, 3,681 TB cases were reported, 16.3 percent less than in 2019, when 4,400 TB cases were reported.

As reported by Medina, there are data available from the field of research that show this same trend. According to the PII TB registry, which has been fed with data from a very large number of hospitals throughout Spain and, according to which507 cases of tuberculosis were reported in 2018, 394 in 2019 and 191 in 2020, which represents a 50 percent drop in the inclusion of cases in 2020 compared to 2019. Likewise, a rebound in TB mortality has been observed, which was 0.90 percent in 2018, after evaluating the results of the treatment of 464 cases; 0.70% in 2019, of 286 cases, with the results of the treatment; and 1.30 percent in 2020, of 149 cases, with the results of the treatment.

Based on what was observed in the PII TB registry, most of the patients have preferred to go to the emergency room compared to the Primary and, in both health care points, a gradual decrease in the reception of cases has been detected during the pandemic . The proportion of TB cases diagnosed in the emergency department versus those diagnosed in Primary School was 219/92 in 2018, 172/75 in 2019 and 101/40 in 2020.

In terms of the proportion of native and foreign imported cases, and always according to the analysis of data collected by the PII-TB, the proportion of native cases has been higher than that of foreigners, although it has been equaling in the two pandemic years. Thus, the native cases versus foreigners were 323 (63.7 percent of the total) versus 184 (36.3 percent) in 2018; 181 (49.6 percent) versus 184 (50.4 percent) in 2019; and 101 (52.9 percent) versus 90 (47.1 percent) in 2020.

However, nothing else can be affirmed other than that: the decrease in the number of cases included in the PII-TB registry it forces to take the data obtained with caution; It would be necessary to re-motivate the researchers collaborating with the Program to complete the inclusion of cases in its registry, in order to have reliable data on the impact that Covid-19 has had on the disease.



Tuberculosis in the covid pandemic

TB is a respiratory infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis that spreads through the air when an affected person coughs, sneezes, or spits, releasing disease-causing bacteria into the air. This disease can be contracted through long-term exposure to a person with TB who is not receiving treatment. People living in conditions of crowding in a closed space and in worse socioeconomic conditions, for example, in poorly ventilated homes, they have a higher risk of contracting TB.

TB can be subclinical, so that the person has no symptoms and is not aware that they have it, or it can have symptoms such as cough and expectoration, which are the two common symptoms. When the cough lasts for more than three weeks, it should lead to suspicion of this disease. In addition, it can cause weight loss, afternoon sweats and, sometimes, coughing up blood, the most alarming symptom of all of them, and the one that makes it possible to think of TB and diagnose it earlier.

“Tuberculosis worries us because it can give subacute or less expressive symptoms and part of these symptoms are common to those of Covid-19., so the doctor must think about it again to be able to diagnose it. The tuberculosis has not gone away. He is still here, among us”, Medina has called attention.

The covid-19 pandemic has influenced the transmission of TB in the following way: on the one hand, the mask used to prevent covid-19 has acted as a barrier to stop TB infections and the period of confinement has hindered its spread of TB from one family nucleus to another. But, on the other hand, confined people, in overcrowded situations, have been more exposed to TB and there have been cases of childhood tuberculosisl as children are in greater contact with adults at home, which has increased the chances of getting infected from minors.

“The current situation in Ukraine is not going to help either and it is going to generate an added difficulty for the treatment and management of tuberculosis. Migrations constitute a big problem to be able to control all patients, treat them and follow them. For our society it is going to be a challenge”, adds Medina.



Drug shortages, research and future

Throughout the world, and also in Spain, there is a shortage of anti-tuberculous drugs such as rifampin and pyrazinamide. These drugs are administered in combinations to treat TB, which is making it difficult to treat this disease and increases the risk of the appearance of resistance.

Separ has already claimed that the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) will update the positioning reports of new drugs such as bedaquiline and delamanid. However, Dr. Medina explains that, at the moment, this situation continues to be cyclical, since it has been happening in recent years, and that it is still waiting to be solved and to receive a response from the AEMPS.

Currently, TB research is focused so much on obtaining a vaccine against this disease, among which the researcher’s Carlos Martin, from the University of Zaragoza, and in obtaining shorter treatments compared to the current ones, lasting six months. “Work is being done to shorten treatments from six months to four months and to be able to administer weekly medications instead of daily. There are several projects underway, but still under investigation”, reported Dr. Medina.

Given the current situation, the priorities regarding TB in the coming years are going to be “rediagnosing tuberculosis and, to do so, asking patients about their symptoms again and thinking about it; have drugs to treat it; and also of treatments for latent infectious tuberculosis, as well as reviewing the contact study to avoid new cases”, affirms Medina.