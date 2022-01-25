Covid, 10-year-old child died in Turin

A 10-year-old child suffering from Covid and transferred in the late morning yesterday from the Mondovì hospital to the Regina Margherita in Turin did not make it in already very serious conditions. The child died this morning at dawn in the intensive care of the Turin hospital where he was hospitalized.

The child, according to health sources, had no major comorbidities. He arrived with hypothermia, rhabdomyolysis, very important muscle pains in the lower limbs and suspected myocarditis triggered by the virus. Yesterday the specific treatment against Covid had started right away, up to dialysis. Unfortunately, all attempts proved futile. The little patient was not vaccinated due to recent health precautions in a vaccinated family.

“The management of the City of Health of Turin clings to the family in this moment of profound pain”, reads a note from the City of Health of Turin, which includes Regina Margherita.

“This is news that we never wanted to hear, a tragedy for the family we hold fast to, but also for our region which is putting every force in place to protect every citizen from this damned virus, starting with the little ones. “, wrote the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio in a note. “We know from the Regina Margherita hospital that the parents are both vaccinated, but that they had not yet been able to request the vaccination of the child for reasons related to his state of health – adds Cirio – a dramatic and deeply painful circumstance, which we hope with all our heart. it can make people think who, on the other hand, has no impediments to vaccinate their children immediately. Despite the understandable concerns of every parent, it is essential to understand the importance of vaccinating our children “, adds Cirio.