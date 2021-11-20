Covid: 11,555 positive in 24 hours, 49 victims, worst figure since May 6 – Health

I am 11,555 the positive Covid tests identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, were 10,544 yesterday. I am instead 49 victims in a day. It had been 48 yesterday.

To find a similar figure you have to go back over six months, to May 6, when they were 11.807. At that time the numbers of infections were decreasing, but these days there is a constant progression. In May, however, the death toll was very high, 258. Today there are 49.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 143,401 are currently positive for Covid in Italy, 6,271 more in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 4,915,981, the deaths 133,131. The discharged and healed are 4,639,449, with an increase of 5,220 compared to yesterday.

I am 574,812 molecular and antigenic buffers for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 534,690. The positivity rate is 2%, stable compared to that recorded yesterday. On the other hand, 512 patients in intensive care in Italy are stable compared to yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 50. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 4,250, or 105 more than yesterday.