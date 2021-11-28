Covid: 118, we help people who do not breathe, even young people – Healthcare

“We are in the midst of the fourth wave of the pandemic. 118 begins to help people who do not breathe again, even at a young age, with a trend that is significantly rapidly increasing”. These are the words of the president of the 118 national team Mario Balzanelli who relaunches the strategic line, also in view of the upcoming holidays.

“We have only two effective weapons – he says – the vaccine and the protection against the entry of the virus into the body. The vaccine significantly reduces the chances of developing severe forms of the disease and even more reduces the chances of dying. It is therefore indispensable. get vaccinated, and at all possible ages, subject to specific contraindications.

To argue otherwise is scientifically and ethically absurd “.

For the 118 president, the use of the FFP2 mask and the maintenance of safety distances “have a decisive value in preventing one from being infected and infecting. But it is not enough. It is necessary to protect the eyes, while wearing the mask, especially when you are unable to maintain safety distances, on public transport and in crowded environments or in the presence of subjects who do not have a mask, because the eyes, the conjunctiva, the cornea, the tears are inevitably infected by the column of exhaled air from a positive person who is not wearing a mask “.

“The national health system cannot risk being brought to its knees again, risking penalizing assistance for other diseases – he adds – the country cannot afford a new lockdown, both for psychological and economic reasons, but above all the life of each and every everyone must be secured “.

“We have few weapons, but they are within everyone’s reach he concludes – not getting vaccinated, or vaccinated and not wearing a mask, or wearing masks and not protecting the eyes when necessary (goggles or anti-droplet visors) are behaviors that favor a very dangerous amplification of viral circulation and the directly consequent possibility of the onset of new variants “. (HANDLE).