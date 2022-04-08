Covid: 1,204 positive and 5 deaths in Brescia, infections in 154 Municipalities

The first heat of spring still does not dampen the (supposed) fifth wave. Even if everything is under control, thanks to vaccines for months and months now. The regional bulletin: 1,204 Covid positive people from Brescia in the last 24 hours, 7,243 in seven days with an average of 1,035 infections per day, with a variation of 0% in the last seven days (Wednesday was + 0.7%, Tuesday -1 , 6%) and up by 0.7% over the previous seven days. Nor does the incidence change, which stands at 581 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days.

Covid: the situation in Lombardy

In the whole of Lombardy there are 9,368 new positives, 56,846 in seven days with an average of 8,121 cases per day, up by 0.4% over the seven days and down by 0.3% over the previous seven days. Significant decline in hospital admissions (but as always, deaths could have affected): as of April 7, 1,128 Covid patients were hospitalized (Wednesday were 1,179, Tuesday 1,198) of which 40 in serious condition in intensive care.

Finally, 29 coronavirus deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, with an average of about 18 deaths per day in the last seven days. There are 5 deaths from Brescia: men and women who lived in Capriano del Colle, Cazzago San Martino, Erbusco, Nave and Verolavecchia.

The infections in the province of Brescia

In the Brescia area, new positives were recorded in 154 municipalities. These are the most infected in the last 24 hours:

226 in Brescia,

32 in Desenzano,

22 in Montichiari, Villa Carcina,

21 in Lumezzane,

20 in Concesio, Roncadelle,

19 in Ghedi,

17 in Castelmella,

16 in Calcinato, Gavardo, Gussago, Rezzato,

15 in Borgosatollo, Gardone Valtrompia, Leno, Provaglio d’Iseo, Rodengo Saiano, Travagliato,

14 in Castenedolo, Lonato,

13 in Palazzolo, Sarezzo, Sirmione,

12 in Bovezzo, Coccaglio, Darfo Boario Terme, Torbole Casaglia, Verolanuova,

11 in Cazzago San Martino, Chiari, Nave, Ospitaletto, Passirano, Rovato,

10 in Cologne, Flero, Mazzano.

