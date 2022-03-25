Covid, 1240 new infections and nine deaths in Fvg: a 13-year-old boy died at home in January

UDINE. On Thursday 24 March in Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 4,506 molecular swabs, 351 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 7.79%. There are also 8,011 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 889 cases (11.1%) were detected. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care decreases to 3, while the patients hospitalized in other departments are 133.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 years (16.37%), followed by 40-49 (15.65%) and 30-39 (13.23%).

Today the deaths of 9 people are recorded: a 13-year-old boy from Trieste (who died at home), a 100-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in a residence for the elderly), a 98-year-old woman from Monfalcone (who died in a residence for the elderly), a 96-year-old woman from Fagagna (who died in hospital), a 90-year-old woman from Buia (who died in hospital), an 81-year-old man from Prata (who died in hospital), a 79-year-old woman from Cividale del Friuli (who died in hospital), a 63-year-old woman from Spilimbergo (who died at home), a 56-year-old man from Chions (who died in hospital).

The total number of deaths amounts to 4,893, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,202 in Trieste, 2,320 in Udine, 931 in Pordenone and 440 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 300,097, the clinically healed 176, while the people in isolation are 21,903.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 327,205 people have been positive with the following territorial subdivision: 71,262 in Trieste, 135,431 in Udine, 79,012 in Pordenone, 36,595 in Gorizia and 4,905 from outside the region. The total of positive cases was reduced by 4 units following 1 negative molecular swab after positive antigen test and 3 positive tests removed after case review.

As regards the regional health system, the following positives were found: in the Giuliano Isontina university health care unit 1 technical assistant, 1 specialized auxiliary, 1 physicist, 5 nurses, 1 doctor, 3 social health workers, 1 technical operator, 1 midwife ; in the Friuli Centrale University Healthcare Company 2 administrators, 1 specialized auxiliary, 8 nurses, 2 doctors, 1 socio-health worker, 2 midwives; 1 veterinary manager, 3 nurses, 1 doctor in the Western Friuli health authority; in the Irccs Burlo Garofolo of Trieste of 1 doctor; in the regional health coordination agency of 1 administrative.

With regard to residences for the elderly in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the infection of 5 guests and 19 operators was recorded.