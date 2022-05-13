Covid: +1,255 cases in the Marche, incidence drops, 6 deaths – Chronicle

(ANSA) – ANCONA, MAY 13 – There are 1,255 new covid cases detected in the last 24 hours in the Marche region, where the decline in incidence continues, to 573.90 per 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday 597.57). Only one less hospitalization in the Marche hospitals (after the decrease of 16 of the previous 24 hours), which settle at 120, while the update of the Region indicates that there were 6 deaths in the last day. Positives represent 35.8% of the 3,501 diagnostic swabs. The province of Ancona records 331 cases, followed by Macerata with 272, Pesaro Urbino with 244, Ascoli Piceno with 213, Fermo with 140, as well as 55 positives from outside the region. The most affected age groups remain 45-59 years with 301 cases and 25-44 years with 255, followed by 60-69 years with 182. As for hospitalizations, 120, the patients in intensive care, 3, and those in non-intensive wards, 95, while those in semi-intensive drop to 22 (-1); the discharged are 16.



According to the region, the occupancy of beds in intensive care by covid patients remains unchanged at 1.3%, down from 1.7% in the medical area. The six deaths on the last day bring the total to 3,879: 4 men and 2 women, aged between 62 and 86, all with previous pathologies, died. There are 10 people under observation in the emergency room, 75 guests of local structures. The positives as of today are 5,773 (between hospitalized and isolation), the people in quarantine or home isolation are 14,680, the discharged / healed since the beginning of the pandemic rise to 451,788. (HANDLE).

