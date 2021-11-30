Covid: 12,764 positive, 89 victims. Positivity rate of 1.8%, +14 intensive care – Health

There are 12,764 Covid test positives identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, yesterday they were 7,975. On the other hand, 89 victims in one day, an increase compared to yesterday, when there were 65. There are 194,270 currently positive for Covid in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health, 4,627 more in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 5,028,547, the deaths 133,828. The discharged and healed are instead 4,700,449, with an increase of 8,041 compared to yesterday. Boom of molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy: there are 719,972 according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 276,000. As a result, the positivity rate is 1.8%, down from 2.9% yesterday. On the other hand, there are 683 patients in intensive care in Italy, 14 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 64. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 5,227, or 92 more than yesterday.

The obligation of outdoor masks is “a hypothesis on which we are reflecting, underlining however that already today the outdoor mask is mandatory in cases where gatherings occur, but I realize that there may be a need to emphasize this rule more clearly and more clearly in such a delicate moment “. Thus the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa to ‘Another day’ on Rai1. “We are facing a period for which it is reasonable to think that in our streets there may be a strong concentration of people. It is obvious that we are reflecting, we will evaluate in the coming days”.

And there are several mayors pressing on this preventive measure. In Turin, compulsory outdoor masks from 2 December to 15 January in the center and in the most crowded areas, i.e. in the area corresponding to the Ztl, in the market and nightlife areas and in all places where the gathering increases the risk of contagion.

“Tomorrow the Technical Scientific Commission of the AIFA Cts will meet: usually we have always approved what the EMA approved even after a few hours. I would say that the urgent urgency in this case is not there, because the preparations must arrive vaccines which, I recall, are equal to one third of those given to adolescents and therefore in any case the vaccines will arrive in mid-December “. Thus the president of the Italian drug agency Aifa, Giorgio Palù, at Porta a porta, regarding the awaited AIFA ruling on vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old.