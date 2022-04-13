Covid: 1,471 positives and 3 deaths in Brescia, infections in 170 municipalities

The contagion curve remains stable, indeed slightly down: certainly there are still many daily positives, this is the confirmation of the seasonal trend of the coronavirus, which in addition to winter also affects between March and April. Just remember the disaster of two years ago, but also the serious repercussions of the third wave, between February and April 2021 (with hundreds and hundreds of deaths also in Brescia): then the vaccine arrived, fortunately, and life is again. changed. No more restrictions for months now, a little attention and a recall when needed.

The numbers of the regional bulletin. There are 1,471 Covid positive people from Brescia in the last 24 hours, 7,154 in seven days with an average of 1,022 cases per day, down 0.4% over the seven days (Monday was + 04,%, Sunday + 0.6%) and stable (0%) over the previous seven days. The incidence returns to 574 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days, as already on Sunday and Friday.

Covid: the situation in Lombardy

In the whole of Lombardy there are 11,669 new positives, 56,613 in seven days with an average of 8,088 infections per day, stable over seven days (0%) and an increase of 0.3% over the previous seven days. The situation in hospitals: as of April 12, 1,148 Covid patients were hospitalized (Monday were 1,146, Sunday 1,122) and of these 43 are in serious condition in intensive care.

Finally, there are another 26 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with an average of just under 22 deaths per day in the last seven days. Three deaths in the province of Brescia: in Bagnolo Mella, Lonato and Ospitaletto.

The infections in the province of Brescia

In the Brescia area, new positives are recorded in 170 municipalities. These are the most infected in the last 24 hours:

231 in Brescia,

35 in Desenzano,

30 in Coccaglio, Lumezzane,

28 in Montichiari,

25 in Castelmella, Salò,

23 in Darfo Boario Terme,

22 in Bagnolo Mella, Botticino,

21 in Palazzolo,

20 in Castenedolo, Gussago,

19 in Concesio, Lonato,

18 in Ghedi, Leno,

17 in Cazzago San Martino, Gavardo, Nave,

16 in Rezzato, Rovato,

15 in Calvisano, Orzinuovi, Provaglio d’Iseo, Rodengo Saiano,

14 in Calcinato, Flero, Gardone Valtrompia, Ospitaletto, Travagliato, Villa Carcina, Vobarno,

13 in Pisogne,

12 in Borgosatollo, Chiari, Mazzano, Muscoline, Torbole Casaglia,

11 Gottolengo, Roncadelle,

10 in Cologne, Padenghe, Passirano.

Province of Brescia: new cases in 24 hours

Province of Brescia: new cases in 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation over 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation on the previous 7 days

Province of Brescia: new cases every 100 thousand inhab. in 7 days

Covid hospitalized in Lombardy

Peaks of Covid hospitalizations in Lombardy