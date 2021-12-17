World

Covid, 15 thousand children between 5 and 11 years old vaccinated on the first day

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
Rezza: “At Christmas, be careful and avoid large gatherings”. The Venetian president Zaia announces the obligation of outdoor masks and tests for health personnel every 4 days


  • 17 dec

    17:49

    Rezza: “At Christmas, be careful and avoid large gatherings”

  • 17 dec

    17:44

    Omicron, Imperial College: reinfection 5.4 times more than Delta

  • 17 dec

    17:37

    Covid cancels theater shows in New York

  • 17 dec

    17:37

    The municipality of Capoterra in Sardinia is closed: you can enter only with the Green pass

  • 17 dec

    17:15

    Gb, new peak of cases: 93,045 in 24 hours

  • 17 dec

    16:07

    EU: “In 14 months 820 thousand positive children with symptoms”

  • 17 dec

    16:04

    Lazio, from 20 December use of monoclonal antibodies in Covid hotel

  • 17 dec

    15:57

    Son: “Christmas time of gatherings, we must continue to be responsible”

  • 17 dec

    15:44

    Vaccines, Figliuolo: another 5 million doses are on the way

  • 17 dec

    15:41

    WHO approves the Indian Covovax vaccine in emergency

