Covid, 15 thousand children between 5 and 11 years old vaccinated on the first day
REAL TIME
Rezza: “At Christmas, be careful and avoid large gatherings”. The Venetian president Zaia announces the obligation of outdoor masks and tests for health personnel every 4 days
17 dec
17:49
Rezza: “At Christmas, be careful and avoid large gatherings”
17 dec
17:44
Omicron, Imperial College: reinfection 5.4 times more than Delta
17 dec
17:37
Covid cancels theater shows in New York
17 dec
17:37
The municipality of Capoterra in Sardinia is closed: you can enter only with the Green pass
17 dec
17:15
Gb, new peak of cases: 93,045 in 24 hours
17 dec
16:07
EU: “In 14 months 820 thousand positive children with symptoms”
17 dec
16:04
Lazio, from 20 December use of monoclonal antibodies in Covid hotel
17 dec
15:57
Son: “Christmas time of gatherings, we must continue to be responsible”
17 dec
15:44
Vaccines, Figliuolo: another 5 million doses are on the way
17 dec
15:41
WHO approves the Indian Covovax vaccine in emergency