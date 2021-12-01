Covid: 15,085 new cases. The number of victims also increases, 103 in one day – Health

There are 15,085 Covid test positives identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, yesterday they were 12,764. On the other hand, there are 103 victims in one day, an increase compared to yesterday, when there were 89.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 199,783 are currently positive for Covid in Italy, 5,513 more in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 5,043,620, the deaths 133,931. The discharged and healed are instead 4,709,906, with an increase of 9,457 compared to yesterday.

The molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy are 573,775, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 719,972. The positivity rate is 2.6%, up from 1.8% yesterday. On the other hand, 686 patients are in intensive care in Italy, 3 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 62. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 5,248, or 21 more than yesterday.