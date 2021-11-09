Covid, 1,656 doctors without vaccine suspended

I am “1,656 doctors suspended“because without vaccine against Covid and” those who, after the suspension, have vaccinated themselves rise to 522 “. Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), which receives the flow of data from the Provincial Orders. “The number of doctors who got vaccinated after being suspended has increased in absolute terms: up to now, 522 out of 2,178 suspended, almost one in four”. There are 78, two more than last week, out of 106, the Orders that have notified the Federation at least one suspension. In Italy, 468 thousand professionals are enrolled in the registers of doctors and dentists.

“There notification of suspension communicated by the Local Health Authority to the health service and to the Order, for suspension from the Register, proved to be an effective goad to induce vaccination for colleagues who, for one reason or another, had not yet fulfilled the obligation – explains the president of Fnomceo, Filippo Anelli -. For this reason it is important that the flow is not interrupted, and that all the local health authorities communicate the names of the doctors not yet vaccinated to the Orders as soon as possible. And this, both to avoid that, as is still happening in at least 28 provinces, health professionals continue to operate in contact with patients; and to be able to convince colleagues who, for various reasons, have postponed the vaccination. Let us remember once again that, get vaccinated, for a doctor, it is not just a right, to protect yourself from the increased risk of contracting Covid, but also an ethical and deontological duty. With a double value: that of cutting down the chances of becoming a vehicle of contagion for its clients, especially for the most fragile, and that of setting a good example “.

3,800 SUSPENDED NURSES – On the other hand, there are “about 3,800 suspended nurses” because they are not yet up to date with the anti-Covid vaccination. Fnopi, the National Federation of Nursing Professions, underlines this to Adnkronos Health, which underlines that “only 75% of health care companies have communicated the data” and that “the 3,800 suspended nurses they are 0.85% of the subscribers“According to Luigi Pais, a member of the Central Committee of Fnopi:” Not all healthcare companies are working at the same speed – Pais explains to Adnkronos Salute -, there are those who have made radical choices and are going at rapid speed and others who instead they put the staffing problems that arise with the suspension of nurses first “.

On the third dose front for health workers, however, “at the moment there is no obligation but, from the first data, colleagues are making the recall. Of course – Pais warns – there are also situations within health companies that leave themselves perplexed, or operators who continue to work despite being suspended because they have not been vaccinated due to the delays of the ASL in verifying the documents. This generates impatience in those who instead committed themselves and believed in immunizations “. On the possibility that the obligation for some categories also arrives for the third dose, Pais concludes that “it would perhaps be appropriate not to generate situations of conflict within the departments”.