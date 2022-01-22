Covid: 171,263 positive, 333 deaths – Medicine

There are 171,263 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 179,106. The victims are 333 while yesterday they were 373. According to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health, there are 2,723,949 currently positive for Covid in Italy, with an increase of 28,246 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 9,781,191, while the deaths are 143,296. The discharged and healed are instead 6,913,946, with an increase of 148,756 compared to yesterday.

There are 1,043,649 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 1,117,553. The positivity rate is 16.4%, essentially stable compared to yesterday. There are 1,676 patients in intensive care, 31 fewer in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 121. There are 19,442 hospitalized patients with symptoms in the ordinary wards, or 43 fewer than yesterday.