Covid, 1,803 cases in Sicily but few swabs: hospitalizations increase, 11 deaths

There are 1803 new cases of Covid in Sicily, given this child of a holiday, April 25, which caused the number of tampons to drop (12465 only, for a positivity rate of 14.5%).

Net increase in hospitalizations (+32) and positives (+776) but also here the holidays have to do with it: in fact, there are rarely discharges or mass healings are reported on non-working days. Eleven deaths.

These are the new cases divided by province: Palermo 341, Catania 350, Messina 651, Syracuse 162, Ragusa 142, Trapani 169, Agrigento286, Caltanissetta 88 and Enna 31

In Italy there are 29,575 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 24,878 yesterday and, above all, 27,214 last Tuesday. The swabs processed are 182,675 (yesterday 138,803) with a positivity rate that drops from 17.9% to 16.2%.

The deaths are 146 (yesterday 93): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 162,927. Intensive therapies are 7 fewer (yesterday unchanged), with 23 admissions on the day, and drop to 409 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 278 more (yesterday +155), 10,328 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

