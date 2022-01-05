Covid: 189,109 positive, 231 victims – Health

New leap in hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Italy, which in a week marked an increase of 25.8%, with the occupancy of the beds in the medical departments rising in 13 Regions and of intensive care in six. A still worsening scenario that makes the possibility of new color changes more and more concrete for other Regions, some of which would now be close to the orange risk band.

There are 189,109 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 170,844. The victims are 231, down from yesterday, when there were 259.

There are 1,094,255 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 1,228,410. The positivity rate is 17.28%, up from 13.9% yesterday. There are 1,428 patients in intensive care in Italy, 36 more in 24 hours in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 132. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 13,364, or 452 more than yesterday

“Today in Lazio, out of 32,839 molecular swabs and 77,458 antigenic swabs for a total of 110,297 swabs, there are 16,464 new positive cases (+7,087). There are 14 deaths (-2), 1,301 hospitalized (+19), 176 therapies intensive (+13) and +1.209 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 14.9%. While “cases in Rome city are at 7,764”. This was announced in a note by the Lazio Region Health Councilor , Alessio D’Amato Yesterday out of 25,513 molecular swabs and 86,860 antigenic swabs for a total of 112,373 swabs, 9,377 new positive cases were recorded While the cases in Rome city were at 3,626.