COVID-19: 10,815 new cases are reported, with 53,482 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 16.95% – Ministry of Health

– All regions decrease their cases in the last seven and 14 days.

The Ministry of Health reports 10,815 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 16.95% in the last 24 hours nationwide, with 53,482 exams, PCR and antigen tests. Daily positivity in the Metropolitan Region is 10.76%.

The variation of new confirmed cases at the national level is -22% and -31% for the comparison of seven and 14 days, respectively. Meanwhile, all regions have decreased their cases in the last seven and 14 days.

Of the 10,815 new cases, 35% are diagnosed by antigen test, 29% originate from Active Case Search (BAC) and 12% of those reported are asymptomatic. As for the Metropolitan Region, it presents 32% due to antigen, 32% due to BAC and 12% of the notified cases are asymptomatic.

According to sample collection, the regions with the highest positivity in the last week are Ñuble, Biobío, O’Higgins and Los Ríos.

Meanwhile, the Biobío region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Maule, Ñuble and Los Ríos regions.

Daily report

According to today’s report, of the 10,815 new cases of COVID-19, 7,330 correspond to symptomatic people and 970 do not present symptoms. In addition, 2,515 Positive PCR tests were registered that were not notified.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country reaches 3,214,326. Of this total, 76,783 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 3,086,309.

Regarding deaths, according to the information provided by the DEIS, in the last 24 hours there were 34 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19. The total number of deaths amounts to 43,260 in the country.

To date, 1,060 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, of which 840 are supported by mechanical ventilation. In relation to the Integrated Health Network, there are a total of 205 critical beds available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are located.

Regarding the Laboratory Network and diagnostic capacity, the results of 53,482 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 33,641,257 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 16.95% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 10.76%.

Regarding the Sanitary Residences, we have 41 accommodation facilities, with a total of 4,105 beds. The actual occupation at the national level is 40%, leaving a total of 1,957 beds available for use.

For more information, people who do not have the conditions to carry out an effective quarantine in their home and need to move to a Sanitary Residence, can call Phone 800 371 900 or go to the website of the Ministry of Health, www.minsal.cl .