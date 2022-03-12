COVID-19: 17,371 new cases are reported, with 94,417 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 17.01% – Ministry of Health

To date, the number of PCR and antigen tests exceeds 34 million tests analyzed nationwide.

The Ministry of Health reports 17,371 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 17.01% in the last 24 hours nationwide, with 94,417 exams, PCR and antigen tests. Daily positivity in the Metropolitan Region is 13.58%.

The variation of new confirmed cases at the national level is -20% and -36% for the comparison of seven and 14 days, respectively. Meanwhile, 15 regions have decreased their cases in the last week and 16 in the last two weeks.

Of the 17,371 new cases, 33% are diagnosed by antigen test, 42% originate from Active Case Search (BAC) and 20% of those reported are asymptomatic. As for the Metropolitan Region, it presents 27% due to antigen, 38% due to BAC and 16% of the notified cases are asymptomatic.

According to sample collection, the regions with the highest positivity in the last week are Ñuble, La Araucanía, O’Higgins and Biobío.

Meanwhile, the Biobío region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Maule, Los Ríos, and Ñuble regions.

According to today’s report, of the 17,371 new cases of COVID-19, 10,281 correspond to symptomatic people and 2,547 do not present symptoms. In addition, 4,543 Positive PCR tests were registered that were not notified.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country reaches 3,286,476. Of that total, 72,270 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 3,162,245.

Regarding deaths, according to the information provided by the DEIS, in the last 24 hours there were 126 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19. The total number of deceased amounts to 43,785 in the country.

To date, 971 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, of which 791 are supported by mechanical ventilation. In relation to the Integrated Health Network, there are a total of 242 critical beds available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are located.

Regarding the Laboratory Network and diagnostic capacity, the results of 94,417 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 34,006,404 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 17.01% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 13.58%.

Regarding the Sanitary Residences, we have 39 accommodation facilities, with a total of 3,999 beds. The actual occupation at the national level is 41%, leaving a total of 1,870 beds available for use.

For more information, people who do not have the conditions to carry out an effective quarantine in their home and need to move to a Sanitary Residence, can call Phone 800 371 900 or go to the website of the Ministry of Health, www.minsal.cl .