COVID-19: 18,995 new cases are reported, with 95,850 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 17.81% – Ministry of Health

All regions decrease their cases in the last seven and 14 days.

The Ministry of Health reports 18,995 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 17.81% in the last 24 hours nationwide, with 95,850 exams, PCR and antigen tests. Daily positivity in the Metropolitan Region is 14.21%.

The variation of new confirmed cases at the national level is -21% and -34% for the comparison of seven and 14 days, respectively. Meanwhile, all regions have decreased their cases in the last seven and 14 days.

Of the 18,995 new cases, 34% are diagnosed by antigen test, 40% originate from Active Case Search (BAC) and 20% of those reported are asymptomatic. As for the Metropolitan Region, it presents 30% due to antigen, 31% due to BAC and 16% of the notified cases are asymptomatic.

According to sample collection, the regions with the highest positivity in the last week are Ñuble, O’Higgins, La Araucanía and Biobío.

Meanwhile, the Maule region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Biobío, Los Ríos, and Ñuble regions.

step by step plan

Today’s changes in the Step-by-Step Plan that will take effect next Saturday, March 12, at 5am are the following:

Advance to Preparation:

Maule Region: communes of Empedrado, San Rafael, Pelarco, Pelluhue, Cauquenes, Talca and Linares

Ñuble Region: communes of Yungay, San Fabián, El Carmen, Coelemu and Ránquil

Biobío Region: communes of Arauco, Lebu, Los Álamos, Tomé, Curanilahue, Hualqui and Los Ángeles

Los Ríos Region: communes of Futrono, Mariquina, Lanco, Corral, Máfil and Paillaco

Advance to Initial Opening:

Coquimbo Region: Rio Hurtado commune

Valparaíso Region: Communes of Santo Domingo and Llaillay

O’Higgins Region: communes of San Fernando, San Vicente, Pichilemu and Rengo

Daily report

According to today’s report, of the 18,995 new cases of COVID-19, 11,351 correspond to symptomatic people and 2,847 do not present symptoms. In addition, 3,886 Positive PCR tests were registered that were not notified.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country reaches 3,249,890. Of that total, 71,113 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 3,127,206.

Regarding deaths, according to the information provided by the DEIS, in the last 24 hours there were 244 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19. The total number of deaths amounts to 43,527 in the country.

To date, 1,011 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, of which 827 are supported by mechanical ventilation. In relation to the Integrated Health Network, there are a total of 235 critical beds available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are located.

Regarding the Laboratory Network and diagnostic capacity, the results of 95,850 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 33,817,368 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 17.81% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 14.21%.

Regarding the Sanitary Residences, we have 39 accommodation facilities, with a total of 3,999 beds. The actual occupancy at the national level is 38%, leaving a total of 2,014 beds available for use.

For more information, people who do not have the conditions to carry out an effective quarantine in their home and need to move to a Sanitary Residence, can call Phone 800 371 900 or go to the website of the Ministry of Health, www.minsal.cl .