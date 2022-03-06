COVID-19: 19,353 new cases are reported, with 91,792 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 18.74% – Ministry of Health

-All regions decrease their cases in the last seven and 14 days.

-Today’s positivity of 18.74%, is the lowest recorded since January 26.

-236 critical beds are available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are.

The Ministry of Health reports 19,353 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 18.74% in the last 24 hours nationwide, with 91,792 exams, PCR and antigen tests. Daily positivity in the Metropolitan Region is 13.72%.

The variation of new confirmed cases at the national level is -22% and -30% for the comparison of seven and 14 days, respectively. Meanwhile, all the regions decrease their cases in the last week and also the 16 regions do so in the last two weeks.

“The epidemiological situation in the country continues to evolve positively in recent weeks. Today 4,468 fewer confirmed cases are reported than the previous Sunday and 11,045 fewer cases than two weeks ago,” said Health Minister Enrique Paris.

The Minister added that “in a weekly analysis, the new confirmed cases during the last 7 days average 19,837 daily cases. In total new cases per week, the last 7 days total 38,845 fewer cases than the previous week.

Regarding positivity at the national level, Paris said that “today it is 18.74%, the lowest registered since January 26 with 17.81% during that day.”

Of the 19,353 new cases, 33% are diagnosed by antigen test, 42% originate from Active Case Search (BAC) and 20% of those reported are asymptomatic. As for the Metropolitan Region, it presents 25% due to antigen, 37% due to BAC and 16% of the notified cases are asymptomatic.

According to sample collection, the regions with the highest positivity in the last week are Ñuble, Los Ríos, Biobío and O’Higgins.

Meanwhile, the Maule region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Los Ríos, Biobío and Ñuble regions.

“The correct use of the mask continues to be one of the most effective measures to avoid the possibility of contagion of Covid-19. Along with this, avoid crowds, especially in closed and poorly ventilated places. Maintaining physical distance and constantly washing our hands are actions that we must reinforce in our daily activities,” the health authority emphasized.

The Minister of Health emphasized that “vaccination against Covid-19 continues this Monday with a new Fourth Dose calendar that includes people aged 18 and over who have received their Booster Dose until September 12, 2021. The so-called is to attend to count tomorrow to receive this important reinforcement in any of our vaccinations available nationwide. The calendars are published on www.minsal.cl and on the social networks of the Ministry of Health.

Daily report

According to today’s report, of the 19,353 new cases of COVID-19, 11,174 correspond to symptomatic people and 2,832 do not present symptoms. In addition, 5,347 Positive PCR tests were registered that were not reported.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country reaches 3,188,488. Of that total, 91,410 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 3,046,064.

Regarding deaths, according to the information provided by the DEIS, in the last 24 hours there were 122 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19. The total number of deaths amounts to 43,077 in the country.

To date, 1,050 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, of which 836 are supported by mechanical ventilation. In relation to the Integrated Health Network, there are a total of 236 critical beds available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are located.

Regarding the Laboratory Network and diagnostic capacity, the results of 91,792 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 33,519,880 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 18.74% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 13.72%.

Regarding the Sanitary Residences, we have 41 accommodation facilities, with a total of 4,105 beds. The actual occupation at the national level is 50%, leaving a total of 1,594 beds available for use.

For more information, people who do not have the conditions to carry out an effective quarantine in their home and need to move to a Sanitary Residence, can call Phone 800 371 900 or go to the website of the Ministry of Health, www.minsal.cl .