COVID-19: 2,302 new cases are reported, with 47,646 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 4.57% – Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health reports 2,302 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 4.57% in the last 24 hours nationwide, with 47,646 exams, PCR and antigen tests. Daily positivity in the Metropolitan Region is 6.43%.

The variation of new confirmed cases at the national level is -4% and -22% for the comparison of seven and 14 days, respectively. Meanwhile, 12 regions decrease their cases in the last seven days and 14 do so in the last two weeks.

Of the 2,302 new cases, 44% are diagnosed by antigen test, 33% originate from Active Case Search (BAC) and 15% of those reported are asymptomatic. As for the Metropolitan Region, it presents 38% due to antigen, 25% due to BAC and 10% of reported cases are asymptomatic.

According to sample collection, the regions with the highest positivity in the last week are Metropolitan, O’Higgins, Valparaíso and Magallanes.

Meanwhile, the Magallanes region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Atacama, Metropolitan and Valparaíso regions.

Daily report

According to today’s report, of the 2,302 new cases of COVID-19, 1,414 correspond to symptomatic people and 250 do not present symptoms. In addition, 638 Positive PCR tests were registered that were not reported.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country reaches 3,566,183. Of this total, 8,216 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 3,500,953.

Regarding deaths, according to the information provided by the DEIS, in the last 24 hours there were 36 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19. The total number of deceased amounts to 57,580 in the country.

To date, 197 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, of which 136 are supported by mechanical ventilation. In relation to the Integrated Health Network, there are a total of 303 critical beds available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are located.

Regarding the Laboratory Network and diagnostic capacity, the results of 47,646 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 37,153,233 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 4.57% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 6.43%.

Regarding the Sanitary Residences, we have 28 accommodation facilities, with a total of 2,484 beds. The actual occupation at the national level is 21%, leaving a total of 1,614 beds available for use.

For more information, people who do not have the conditions to carry out an effective quarantine in their home and need to move to a Sanitary Residence, can call Phone 800 371 900 or go to the website of the Ministry of Health, www.minsal.cl .