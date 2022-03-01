COVID-19: 23,821 new cases and 99,813 tests are reported nationwide in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 21.42% – Ministry of Health

-42% of new cases originate from Active Case Search and 20% are asymptomatic.

-Fifteen regions decrease their new confirmed cases in the last 7 days and 9 regions do so in the last 14 days.

-In relation to the Integrated Health Network, 212 critical beds are available for the patient who requires it.

The Ministry of Health reports 23,821 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 21.42% in the last 24 hours nationwide, with 99,813 exams, PCR and antigen tests. Daily positivity in the Metropolitan Region is 14.8%.

Of the total number of new cases, 33% are diagnosed by antigen test, 42% originate from Active Case Search (BAC) and 20% of those notified are asymptomatic. As for the Metropolitan Region, 27% are diagnosed by antigen, 31% by BAC and 17% of reported cases are asymptomatic.

The variation of new confirmed cases at the national level in the last seven days compared to the previous seven days is -18%, while the new cases detected in the last fourteen days vary by -14% compared to the previous fourteen days .

Meanwhile, 15 regions decrease their new cases in the last seven days and 9 regions do so in fourteen days. The only region with an increase in new confirmed cases in the last seven days is Ñuble.

In this regard, the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, stated that “we see a significant decrease in the total number of new cases reported during this week. With this Sunday’s report, the total number of new confirmed cases in the last seven days corresponds to 177,704 and compared to the previous week we observed 38,261 fewer cases.

“In relation to the cases reported today compared to the previous Sunday, there is a significant decrease of 6,577 new confirmed cases,” added the authority, who also pointed out that “along with the drop in daily cases, we have also registered a decrease in positivity. If on Sunday February 20 this was 26.29%, today Sunday 27 the national positivity decreases to 21.42%, “said the head of Health.

Despite these indicators, the Secretary of State emphasized that “the pandemic is not over and that is why it is of vital importance that we all take care of ourselves and prevent the possibility of contagion from Covid-19. We must worry about continuing to apply essential self-care measures such as the correct use of a certified mask and replacing it when it gets wet, avoiding crowds of people, always opting for outdoor activities and if we are in closed places ventilate constantly, the correct and constant washing of hands and attend to receive your dose of vaccine against Covid-19 as appropriate.

On this last point, Minister Paris reported that “between Monday, February 28 and Sunday, March 6, people who have completed their immunization schedule until October 31, 2021 will be able to receive their booster dose and, in the same way, , all those people aged 55 and over who have received their booster dose until September 5, 2021 will be able to receive their fourth dose.

According to sample collection, the regions with the highest positivity in the last week are Ñuble, Los Ríos, La Araucanía and O’Higgins. While the Los Ríos region has the highest current incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Biobío, Ñuble and Aysén regions.

Daily report

According to today’s report, of the 23,821 new cases of COVID-19, 13,514 correspond to symptomatic people and 3,475 have no symptoms. In addition, 6,832 Positive PCR tests were registered that were not notified.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country reaches 3,041,400. Of that total, 112,826 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 2,878,743.

Regarding deaths, according to the information provided by the DEIS, in the last 24 hours there were 130 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19. The total number of deceased amounts to 42,200 in the country.

To date, 1,071 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, of which 885 are supported by mechanical ventilation. In relation to the Integrated Health Network, there are a total of 212 critical beds available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are located.

Regarding the Laboratory Network and diagnostic capacity, the results of 99,813 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 32,934,386 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 21.42% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 14.8%.

Regarding the Sanitary Residences, we have 42 accommodation facilities, with a total of 4,274 beds. The actual occupancy at the national level is 54%, leaving a total of 1,511 beds available for use.

For more information, people who do not have the conditions to carry out an effective quarantine in their home and need to move to a Sanitary Residence, can call Phone 800 371 900 or go to the website of the Ministry of Health, www.minsal.cl .