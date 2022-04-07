COVID-19: 240 million people have not yet received a single dose of the vaccine in America

Two hundred and forty million people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Americaswhere cases and deaths from coronavirus have decreased, but the risk of new waves remains, reported the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

More than 685 million people in the region have completed the vaccination and 50 countries and territories have already begun to administer key booster doses for people at higher risk of developing a severe form of the disease, reported the PAHO director Carissa Etienne at a virtual press conference.

“But the gaps that still exist will keep our Region at risk during future waves” since “240 million people in the Americas have not yet received a single dose of the vaccineEtienne stated.

In recent weeks, cases and deaths from COVID-19 have decreased in most countries and territories of the Americas, but more than 620,000 new cases are still being registered each week and, in some places, infections are returning. increase, as in Canada and the Caribbean.

These increases come just weeks after surges in Europe and East Asia as the BA.2 omicron subvariant spread, which has already been detected in 8.7% of sequences from South America.

The omicron variant

The circulation of omicron fuels new waves of COVID-19 due, among other reasons, to the increase in tourism and travel, “and the relaxation of public health measures”, in some cases “prematurely”, Etienne warns.

In addition to vaccination, the director of the PAHO it warns countries that they have to continue to monitor the virus to track the spread.

Changing the testing strategy as some countries are doing “makes it difficult to get a complete picture of BA.2”, warns Etienne, who also recommends making decisions based “on the data”.

As travel restrictions have been eased, cases have risen in places that rely on tourism, especially in parts of North America and the Caribbean where vaccination coverage is low, so “it’s important to continue to trust the data.” and adjust strategies, he concludes. (AFP)

OUR PODCASTS:

– ‘Espacio Vital’: How are football and the coronavirus alike? Dr. Elmer Huerta responds: