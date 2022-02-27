COVID-19: 27,739 new cases and 103,015 tests are reported nationwide in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 24.76% – Ministry of Health

-41% of new cases originate from Active Case Search

-Only 2 regions increase their cases in the last week.

-In relation to the Integrated Health Network, 172 critical beds are available for the patient who requires it.

The Ministry of Health reports 27,739 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 24.76% in the last 24 hours nationwide, with 103,015 exams, PCR and antigen tests. Daily positivity in the Metropolitan Region is 17.82%.

Of the total number of new cases, 32% are diagnosed by antigen test, 41% originate from Active Case Search (BAC) and 19% of those notified are asymptomatic. As for the Metropolitan Region, 30% are diagnosed by antigen, 29% by BAC and 15% of reported cases are asymptomatic.

The variation of new confirmed cases at the national level in the last seven days compared to the previous seven days of -16%, while the new cases detected in the last fourteen days vary by -10% compared to the previous fourteen days .

Meanwhile, 14 regions decrease their new cases in the last seven days, while 9 decrease their cases in the last fourteen days. The only regions with an increase in new confirmed cases in the last seven days are Maule and Ñuble.

In this regard, the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, stated that “during this day we continue to observe a decrease in new confirmed daily cases. If we analyze the number of new cases reported during this day, there is a difference of 6,030 fewer cases compared to the previous Saturday.

The authority added that “the positivity of the tests reported in the last 24 hours also shows a decrease when compared to the previous Saturday. While today Saturday we registered a positivity of 24.76%, 7 days ago we reported a 28.42% positivity nationwide. Similar situation in the one reported for today in the Metropolitan Region under this same indicator. If today this value is 17.82%, the same day of the previous week corresponded to 24.06%.”

Despite these indicators, the Secretary of State emphasized that “the pandemic is not over and that is why it is of vital importance that we all take care of ourselves and prevent the possibility of contagion from Covid-19. We must worry about continuing to apply essential self-care measures such as the correct use of a certified mask and replacing it when it gets wet, avoiding crowds of people, always opting for outdoor activities and if we are in closed places ventilate constantly, the correct and constant washing of hands and attend to receive your dose of vaccine against Covid-19 as appropriate “.

On this last point, the head of Health recalled that “vaccination centers available today can be found on the website and social networks of the Ministry of Health, along with the calendars for next week.”

According to sample collection, the regions with the highest positivity in the last week are Ñuble, La Araucanía, Los Ríos and O’Higgins. While the Los Ríos region has the highest current incidence rate per 100 thousand inhabitants, followed by the Ñuble, Biobío and Aysén regions.

Daily report

According to today’s report, of the 27,739 new cases of COVID-19, 16,216 correspond to symptomatic people and 3,797 have no symptoms. In addition, 7,726 Positive PCR tests were registered that were not notified.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country reaches 3,015,630. Of this total, 109,416 patients are in the active stage. The recovered cases are 2,856,569.

Regarding deaths, according to the information provided by the DEIS, in the last 24 hours there were 151 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19. The total number of deaths amounts to 42,070 in the country.

To date, 1,106 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units, of which 909 are supported by mechanical ventilation. In relation to the Integrated Health Network, there are a total of 172 critical beds available for the patient who requires it, regardless of the region where they are located.

Regarding the Laboratory Network and diagnostic capacity, the results of 103,015 PCR tests and antigen tests were reported yesterday, reaching a total of 32,834,573 analyzed nationwide to date. The positivity for the last 24 hours at the country level is 24.76% and in the Metropolitan Region it is 17.82%.

Regarding the Sanitary Residences, we have 42 accommodation facilities, with a total of 4,274 beds. The actual occupancy at the national level is 54%, leaving a total of 1,516 beds available for use.

For more information, people who do not have the conditions to carry out an effective quarantine in their home and need to move to a Sanitary Residence, can call Phone 800 371 900 or go to the website of the Ministry of Health, www.minsal.cl .